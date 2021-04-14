Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Pauly D hints at Snooki’s return but it may only be a cameo

Pauly D says Snooki will make a return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation but it may just be a cameo Pic credit: MTV

Pauly DelVecchio hinted at Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s return to filming Jersey Shore Family Vacation next season.

Snooki did not film with her castmates last season due to the backlash she received after the speech she gave alongside Jenni Farley and Deena Cortese at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding.

Snooki felt that the drama was becoming too much for her and she’d rather be home with her children and husband.

In the first half of Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the boys were successful in getting Angelina, Deena, and Jenni to make amends. Several fans wondered whether Snooki would make a comeback now that the wedding drama had been put to rest.

It looks like Pauly thinks Snooki will make a cameo at the very least.

During an interview with Heavy, he stated, “She pops in, I don’t know if she’s here to stay or not — I hope so — that’s our sister. I have a feeling she is. She misses us and we miss her.”

He explained that none of the cast was really sure what Snooki’s final decision would be in regard to filming, and Snooki has yet to comment publicly on whether she’d make a full return or not.

Snooki and Angelina have lunch together surrounded by cameras

Prior to Pauly’s recent comment, Snooki and Angelina were spotted having lunch together at a restaurant in New Jersey surrounded by cameras.

Many speculated that it may have been a sit-down to hash out their issues since Snooki didn’t have the same opportunity as Jenni and Deena.

Angelina had said previously that she was open to sitting down with Snooki and was prepared to put the past behind them.

While Snooki never commented on the lunch date, the cameras were a dead giveaway that Snooki would be making a cameo, at the very least, at some point during the new season.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino is confident in Snooki’s full return

While fans have begged Snooki to come back, her castmates have high hopes for her full return.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino had a good feeling that Snooki would make her comeback next season.

He told Us Weekly, “She has, like, super FOMO [fear of missing out]. She’s in the loop on everything. So, to me, it feels like she didn’t quit. She’s there! I just hope that she comes back, and I think she will. I don’t know. We’ll see. I think she will.”

The last time Snooki addressed filming the show was on her podcast, It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey.

She said, “Our show, Jersey Shore, is about family and making fun of each other and having a good time and laughing and just knowing that it’s all in good fun. Lately, everything is so serious. It’s not about a team anymore.”

Now that she’s sat down with Angelina, fans hope that she will be willing to come back to film the show.

Snooki has yet to confirm whether she filmed with the cast during the second half of Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.