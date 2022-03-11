Jersey Shore Family Vacation critics slam Vinny Guadagnino as he boasts about his trip on a private jet

Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino takes heat from fans after posing on a private jet. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Vinny Guadagnino is living his best life, and he’s not afraid to show it.

He recently shared footage onboard a private jet leading many to think he may have been on his way to begin filming another season of the show.

His costars Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Deena Cortese were also spotted onboard a plane with film and production crews visible in the shot.

The cast is no stranger to luxury travel as they’ve filmed footage from their private jets as they’ve headed to their next family vacation in recent episodes of the show.

While fans are well aware of the kind of money the Jersey Shore stars bring in, Vinny took the time to boast about his mode of travel on social media.

The post didn’t sit well with all of his followers, though, as many took the opportunity to criticize him.

Critics slam Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino for boasting about a private jet

Vinny shared a photo as he lounged aboard a private jet wearing a casual black hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants paired with sneakers.

He teased in the caption, “Ahhh, stars-they’re just like us.”

Some bitter followers quickly took to the comments section to criticize Vinny.

One fan wrote, “Ok. You’re not actually a star [laughing emoji] relax.”

Fans criticize Vinny Guadagnino. Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

Others went after him for his “ugly” shoes.

A separate person not only thought his “shoes are ugly,” but they also went as far as to say he had “no taste in clothing.”

Despite all of the criticism, Vinny doesn’t appear to be phased as he’s been sharing risque photos of himself as he gears up for his third stint with Chippendales in Las Vegas.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Vinny Guadagnino returns to Chippendales

Aside from filming a new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Vinny is returning to Chippendales this month after COVID-19 prevented him from performing with them last year.

He has been gearing up for the show by working out consistently, as shown on his social media page, and continuing his Keto Guido diet.

Vinny is currently residing in Vegas until his Chippendales residency ends. He is set to do the show every weekend from March 11 to April 10.

Fans can keep up with Vinny and the rest of the cast by tuning in to new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.