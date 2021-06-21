Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast toasts to dads in honor of Father’s Day

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation toasted some of their dads on Instagram in honor of Father’s Day. Pic credit: @MTV

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation toasted its own in honor of Father’s Day as Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Cortese, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi took to Instagram to share photos and sentiments.

The group shared separate Instagram uploads where the children they parent were featured as well.

Other Jersey Shore dads who celebrated this special day were Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who enjoyed his first Father’s Day with son Romeo Reign as well as Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, who is a father to an eight-year-old daughter, Amabella Sophia Markert.

Some of the men are seen on-camera, such as Deena’s husband Chris, who has been visible throughout Season 4 of the series.

Other Jersey Shore dads got their start on the original series, but have since chosen to live a more quiet life off-camera such as Jionni LaValle, Nicole’s husband.

Nicole met Jionni in Seaside Heights, New Jersey in the Summer of 2010 when the cast returned to the shore house to film Season 3.

Ronnie shared an image with daughter Ariana

Ronnie, who fans believe just put a ring on it with his girlfriend of one year, Saffire Matos, celebrated at Disneyland with his “princess” Ariana Sky. Ronnie shares custody of Ariana with his ex-partner Jenn Harley.

In the cute snap, Ronnie kissed his daughter atop her head. She wore a white dress with black trim that featured the animated characters of Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck. Nestled in her brown curls was a headband of two mouse ears in the shape of donuts.

Ariana smiled as her father’s open display of affection toward her as she sat in a stroller.

Ronnie’s castmate Deena used her social media page to post a slideshow of eight images, where she honored her husband of four years, Christopher Buckner. The couple married at a New Jersey winery in 2017.

Deena wished Chris a Happy Father’s Day and called him a “perfect husband, and a hands-on and loving daddy to our boys.”

She ended by saying that she and sons Christopher John, affectionately known as CJ, and newborn Cameron Theo were lucky to have him.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi posts rare images of husband Jionni

Nicole honored her husband of seven years, Jionni, with a slideshow of four images. These rare snaps showed how involved he is in the parenting of the couple’s three children Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo.

Although he prefers to be behind the scenes, Jionni’s influence on the couple’s children is tremendous as evidenced by the sweet snaps Nicole shared to the social media site.

In the first image, Jionni was seen in a pool as he held Angelo and Giovanna. He played with Angelo through a sliding door during a second snap. Giovanna practiced her gymnastic moves atop his back in a third pic and in a fourth upload, Angelo snugged with his dad as he drank a bottle. Images of Lorenzo were seen in photographs displayed on the wall behind Jionni.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.