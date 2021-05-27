Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Deena Cortese shared a new Buckner family photo featuring her adorable sons. Pic credit: @deenabucker/Instagram

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Deena Cortese shared series of two sweet snaps of her family as she posed for a new photoshoot with all her boys.

Deena sat with her husband Christopher Buckner and their sons CJ and Cameron for the new sequence of two photos that she uploaded into a slideshow for her 3.3 million Instagram followers.

The reality star captioned the images “Buckner party of 4” and used the hashtags boy mom and Team Bucker.

The family wore outfits in a matching mint green hue. Husband Chris and son CJ twinned in matching shirts and khaki shorts with drawstrings at the bottom.

Baby Cameron was wrapped in a cuddly blanket.

Deena looked lovely in a long dress with thick straps that rested atop her shoulders. The front had buttons that matched those on her husband and son’s shirt. She added flair with a long skirt that featured a floral print.

Deena is unabashed in her love for her sons

On May 25, Deena shared a black and white photo where she cuddled Cameron close.

The dramatic snap showed her deep love for her infant, who made his joyful entry into the world on May 1.

She captioned a series of snaps where she shared the happy news of Cameron’s birth with her fans.

“The Buckners are now officially a party of 4. Cameron Theo Buckner was born May 1st at 7:21 pm weighing 7 pounds 3 ounces and 20 inches long. He is such a little angel baby. Mommy is feeling well and we are all so beyond happy and we’re bursting out with so much love, our hearts are full! We can’t wait until he meets his big brother tomorrow!!” wrote Deena in the caption of a sequence of photos where she introduced her new son to the world via Instagram.

CJ and his brother have already bonded

CJ and Cameron have already bonded as reflected in a series of images seen above.

The three photos showed the 2-year-old as he looked down at his little brother who sat in a plush infant cradle with a personalized blanket atop him. The stunning toddler kissed his baby brother on the head in the first snap.

This was followed by two shots where CJ leaned on his elbows and watched Cameron intently.

Deena will appear in the latest season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. As the show filmed earlier this year, she was still pregnant with Cameron during the cast reunion.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns to MTV beginning Thursday June 3 at 8/7c.