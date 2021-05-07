Jersey Shore: Deena Cortese shares the most adorable pics of ‘bonding time’ between her sons

Deena Cortese shared the most adorable slideshow of photos of her sons CJ and Cameron on Instagram. Pic credit: @deenanicolebucker/Instagram

Deena Cortese shared the most adorable pics of “bonding time” between her two sons CJ and Cameron.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star posted a slideshow of three snaps where CJ lovingly looked at his new little brother, warming the hearts of Deena’s fans so much they hit the “like” button on the photographs over 111,000 times thus far.

In the caption, Deena wrote, “Little brother and big brother bonding time. My heart is so full ..I’m such a proud mommy,” followed by the hashtags “my boys” and “boy mom.”

The three photos showed Christopher John or CJ as Deena and her husband Chris call their 2-year-old, as he looked down at his little brother who sat in a plush infant cradle with a personalized blanket atop him.

The handsome toddler kissed his baby brother on the head in the first snap.

This was followed by two shots where CJ leaned on his elbows and watched Cameron intently.

Cameron was born into the Buckner family on May 1

Cameron Theo Buckner made his debut on May 1. Deena shared a series of photos from the hospital hours after his birth where fans were able to get a good look at the beautiful addition to her family.

“The Buckners are now officially a party of 4. Cameron Theo Buckner was born May 1st at 7:21 pm weighing 7 pounds 3 ounces and 20 inches long. He is such a little angel baby. Mommy is feeling well and we are all so beyond happy and we’re bursting out with so much love, our hearts are full! We can’t wait until he meets his big brother tomorrow!!” wrote Deena in the caption of a sequence of photos where she introduced her new son to the world via Instagram.

The couple who married in October 2017, welcomed their first son CJ in January 2019.

Fans reacted to the sweet series of snaps

Fans of the reality television star, who stars in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation alongside Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Vinny Guadagnino could not stop gushing over the slideshow.

“Being a boymom is amazing!! I have 4 boys and everyday is a new adventure,” wrote one fan.

“Omg sooooo cuuute!!!! Such sweet pictures!!!” penned a second follower.

Fans of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Deena Cortese shared their joy at a sweet new sequence of photos she shared of her boys on Instagram. Pic credit: @deenanicolebucker/Instagram

“So sweet,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Omg you have the cutest boys!! Congrats,” exclaimed a fourth fan, who followed their statement with two blue emjoi hearts.

Fans called Deena Cortese “a great mama” in the comments section of her latest Instagram post. Pic credit: deenanicolebucker/Instagram

One fan just used red hearts to signify their adoration of the images while another follower said of Deena, “You’re a great mama.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.