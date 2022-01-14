Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Angelina Pivarnick wants to freeze her eggs

Angelina Pivarnick considers freezing her eggs. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick is looking to the future as she starts to think about her desire to grow her family.

In a sneak peek of tonight’s episode, Angelina is seen talking to Deena Cortese and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi about possibly freezing her eggs.

She shared that she wasn’t sure that she was ready to have kids but that she wanted the option in the future.

Nicole and Deena thought it was a good idea but Angelina was still slightly hesitant and nervous about the whole process.

Recently, Angelina’s husband Chris Larangeira shared a post on social media holding his niece and fans chimed in to say they thought he looked like a natural.

The post led some fans to wonder if he and Angelina would be having kids soon.

Angelina’s desire to freeze her eggs may be surprising to some fans, however, as per last week’s episode, she was contemplating divorce from Chris.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick wants to freeze her eggs amid trouble in her marriage

On the premiere episode of Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Angelina was emotional as she confided in Jenni “JWOWW” Farley about how she was contemplating a divorce from Chris.

Jenni encouraged her to think of five things that she loved about her husband and that make her want to stay in the marriage.

Angelina’s list didn’t seem all too convincing to Jenni and the two of them took the next step in going to talk to a divorce lawyer.

While speaking to the lawyer, Angelina became emotional again and described the pain she felt as she and Chris continued to have their challenges.

The lawyer recommended that Angelina think long and hard about her decision and whether or not her marriage was truly worth saving.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick is trying to save her marriage

Angelina did file for divorce in January of 2021 but by the summertime, she had changed her plans.

She and Chris made the decision to do whatever it takes to make their marriage work. He even moved into her new home with her in New Jersey.

It’s unclear, however, if the couple has managed to figure things out as Angelina shared a sad post following the premiere episode of Season 5.

Fans should tune in to new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation to see what’s next for Angelina and Chris.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.