Jersey Shore: Angelina Pivarnick shares ‘whirlwind of craziness’ as she works to save her marriage

Angelina Pivarnick opens up about her attempt to save her marriage. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premiered with an emotional episode, especially for Angelina Pivarnick. Angelina opened up the season revealing that she was considering a divorce from her husband Chris Larangeira.

She sought support from Jenni “JWOWW” Farley who, despite having a tumultuous relationship with Angelina in the past, was more than happy to be there for her. Having been through the divorce process before with her ex-husband Roger Mathews, she was able to provide insight and help.

Jenni asked Angelina questions about her relationship to help her determine if a divorce was the right thing for her. Angelina was still unsure, even after they visited a lawyer.

Now, Angelina has opened up about why she has continued to fight for her marriage despite the adversity she and Chris have faced.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick works to save her marriage despite ‘whirlwind of craziness’

During an interview with Page Six, Angelina shared that she was eager to “save” her marriage. She explained, “I said to myself, ‘I am not going to get divorced. I am going to try everything that I can in my power to save my marriage, no matter what it is'”.

Angelina went on to explain how difficult it has been to make her relationship work and that being in the public eye while it’s all unfolded has only further complicated things.

She described their decision to attend therapy as a couple, despite Chris being reluctant to do so at the beginning. Angelina added that the entire ordeal has been a “whirlwind of craziness” for both her and Chris.

Regardless of the difficulties they’ve faced, the two of them seem desperate to make things work.

Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira’s history

Angelina’s trip to speak with a lawyer is the latest in a history of ups and downs for her and Chris.

After getting married in 2019, rumors spread that the two of them were having issues when fans noticed them follow and unfollow each other on social media. Followers also read into cryptic messages shared on their social media accounts and noticed how Angelina often went out without Chris and rarely posted pictures with him on her page.

Last January, it was reported that Angelina had filed for divorce, however, by the summer time she had changed her mind and they decided to make things work.

During a recent season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino sat with Angelina as she cried telling him that Chris had moved out to take some space. He ultimately returned and the two of them have seemed to be working through their issues ever since.

Most recently, Chris moved into Angelina’s new home she purchased in New Jersey. It’s unclear at this time where their relationship currently stands.

Fans should tune in to new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation to find out whether Angelina and Chris can save their marriage or if they’re headed for divorce once and for all.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.