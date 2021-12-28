Jersey Shore: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino misses son’s first Christmas due to COVID-19

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino spent Christmas in isolation due to COVID-19. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino made the best of the holiday season this year despite things not going exactly the way he had planned.

Mike had to spend his son’s first Christmas away from him and his wife Lauren as he tested positive for COVID-19.

Mike shared photos of Lauren and Romeo to his Instagram page and tried to remain positive despite the circumstances.

He shared that he had “so much to be grateful for this year.”

In addition to celebrating his son’s first holiday season, it also has been six years since he started living a clean and sober life.

Mike shared that he was not in his family’s holiday photos because he tested positive the day before.

He reminded his followers, however, that “the comeback is always greater than the setback.”

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino misses his son’s first Christmas due to COVID-19

Despite the fact that he wasn’t able to celebrate with Romeo and Lauren, that didn’t stop Mike from sharing pictures as his family celebrated the day.

He shared a series of photos of Romeo in his Christmas outfits and noted that he was their “greatest gift of all.”

He shared updates on the progression of his illness and let everyone know that he was experiencing “mild symptoms.”

Mike also received a vitamin drip to help him recover.

It appeared that Mike wasn’t the only Jersey Shore Family Vacation star to spend Christmas in quarantine.

Angelina Pivarnick’s husband Chris Larangeira commented on one of Mike’s posts, sympathizing with him as he was also positive for COVID-19.

Chris says he’s battling COVID-19. Pic credit: @chris_e_piss_e/Instagram

Angelina shared that she had a quiet holiday with just her sister since Chris was in isolation.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino brings Romeo along for Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation

While he may have missed out on Romeo’s first Christmas, it looks like Mike enjoyed every minute of his son’s first official family vacation.

Romeo and Lauren tagged along with Mike and the rest of the cast as they took a trip to the Florida Keys in Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Romeo was joined by the rest of the Jersey Shore kids and their parents for a week of relaxation and fun in the sun.

In addition to getting a glimpse of Mike as a father, Jersey Shore fans will also get to catch up with the rest of their favorite castmates when the new season premieres in January.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.