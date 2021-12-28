Here’s why Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick celebrated Christmas without Chris Larangeira

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira spent Christmas apart from each other. Pic credit: MTV

The rumor mill is buzzing about Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick and her husband Chris Larangeira as they appeared to spend Christmas apart from each other.

Angelina shared a post to her Instagram as she celebrated the holidays alone with her sister.

Along with a picture of the two of them, Angelina posed solo in front of her Christmas tree.

In the caption, she wrote, “Merry Christmas Everyone:). I know life’s Alittle crazy right now for everyone but keep on smiling and loving life. Life is short keep your heads up. This too shall pass. This Christmas my sister and I had a very small intimate dinner together because we wanted to be as safe as we could be.”

The fact that Chris was not in the photos or included in Angelina’s celebration had fans thinking that they were on the outs again but that does not appear to be the case.

In addition to Angelina shutting down rumors about her marriage, it looks like Chris spent Christmas in quarantine as he battled COVID-19.

Chris Larangeira spends Christmas away from Angelina Pivarnick due to COVID-19

COVID-19 impacted many families this holiday season and it looks like it also affected some Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars’ plans as well.

When Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino shared that he was in quarantine due to being positive for COVID-19, Chris commented on the post and shared that he was also in isolation.

Mike shared a throwback photo of himself from the time he ended up in a neck brace during the cast trip to Italy.

The photo had the caption, “Pretty serious situation right now.”

Mike wrote that he was on Day 4 of the illness.

Chris commented and said, “You got it too? I’m on day 8 feel better buddy.”

Chris says he’s battling COVID-19. Pic credit: @chris_e_piss_e/Instagram

Angelina Pivarnick claps back at people for making assumptions about her marriage

In addition to spending the holidays apart, Angelina shared a meme to her Instagram stories that had to do with relationships.

Angelina shares a meme about relationships. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

This had people gossiping about her marriage and making assumptions that she and Chris were not doing well.

Angelina was clearly fed up with all of the rumors and took the opportunity to address her followers in a post in her Instagram stories.

In the post, she told people to “get a life” and to “stop reading into” her posts. She explained that not everything she shares relates to her own life.

Angelina claps back at tabloids. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

In light of all of the rumors, fans will get an opportunity to have a closer look at Angelina and Chris’s marriage as the two of them will both be on Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

The new season is set to air next month and will follow the cast as they vacation with their families in the Florida Keys.

While things haven’t always been great between Angelina and Chris, it looks like they are doing just fine for the time being.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.