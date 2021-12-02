Jersey Shore critics rip Angelina Pivarnick apart after latest video, wonder what’s ‘wrong’ with her face

Angelina Pivarnick was judged for her appearance in her latest video. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick is no stranger to some harsh criticism and the comments on her recent post are no exception.

She recently got criticized for her appearance in a video she shared on social media.

In the video, Angelina was advertising a cyber Monday sale and her pearly white teeth were front and center.

After seeing her bright smile, several followers took to the comment section to rip her apart and hate on her appearance.

In addition to many people thinking she got her teeth done, others thought that something was “wrong” with her face.

Angelina’s haters did not hold back their feelings and made it clear that they were not fond of her ever-changing look and the work she continues to have done.

Jersey Shore critics rip Angelina Pivarnick’s appearance apart

Several of Angelina’s followers took the opportunity to criticize her appearance and share their thoughts on the changes to her face.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One follower came out and asked, “Why her face look like that??!”

Another noted that it looked like she “got her teeth done.”

One critic felt something just didn’t look right and asked, “What’s wrong with your face?”

Critics rip Angelina apart. Pic credit: @imjustdiggity/@angela_lp1986/@capaldigrace/Instagram

Several commenters made it a point to say that something on her face just “looks different” but they couldn’t quite determine what it was.

Others just straight out trolled Angelina’s appearance and picked apart the look of her seemingly new teeth.

One hater wrote that her teeth looked like they were going to “fly out” as she spoke and compared them to their uncle’s dentures.

Another urged her to “stop getting her face fixed.”

Critics rip Angelina apart. Pic credit: @leesajanes/@connie_alsua/@nesha71312/Instagram

Angelina Pivarnick seems unbothered by all the critics

While many people tend to comment on Angelina’s appearance, she doesn’t seem to be phased by any of the hate she receives.

She often posts selfies to her Instagram page and despite some criticism, there are several followers who admire her looks and think the work she’s had done is complimentary.

Many people have even started to think she looks more and more like Kim Kardashian.

Angelina has been open in the past about the cosmetic procedures she’s had and has made it known that she prefers to have work done than to work out.

She’s often done live videos directly from her plastic surgeon’s office as she gets injections and other outpatient procedures.

Whether or not her followers agree with the way she presents herself, Angelina continues to be herself regardless.

Fans can catch up with her and her new look when the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.