Jersey Shore critics think Angelina Pivarnick looks ‘terrible’ without a filter in recent photo with castmates

Angelina Pivarnick was ripped apart by critics for her look in a recent photo. Pic credit: MTV

It looks like the ladies of Jersey Shore Family Vacation had some quality time together this week and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi took the opportunity to capture the moment with a group selfie.

In the photo was Nicole, Deena Cortese, Lauren Sorrentino, and Angelina Pivarnick.

Nicole captioned the post, “My Messy Mawma’s [fire emoji]”

She also made note that they were missing Jenni “JWOWW” Farley.

While most of her followers loved seeing the girls spending some time together, several of them couldn’t help but notice that Angelina looked a lot different from the posts she has shared on her page recently.

In addition to thinking that she didn’t look like herself, several viewers took to the comments section to bash Angelina and criticize her appearance.

Jersey Shore critics think Angelina Pivarnick looks ‘terrible’

Jersey Shore critics did not hold back when it came to Angelina’s appearance.

While several of her followers thought her recent photos had a stark resemblance to celebrity Kim Kardashian, it seems as though the response is quite different in a picture without filters.

One critic didn’t even recognize Angelina and was confused about why she looked the way she did.

A separate person noted how “terrible” she looked.

Others made reference to the fact that it was how Angelina looked in real life without the use of all the filters she’s been accused of using in her social media posts.

Some even felt that she had a little too much plastic surgery, labeling her the “surgery queen.”

Angelina has been told she looks like Kim Kardashian in recent photos

The harsh criticism Angelina received is quite different from the comments she’s had on her own Instagram photos.

Several people have said they had to do a double-take and thought Angelina was actually Kim Kardashian.

In the earlier days of Jersey Shore, Angelina labeled herself “the Kim Kardashian of Staten Island” and many thought she was finally looking the part.

Angelina even poked fun at Kim when she made a recent trip to her hometown.

Whether Angelina overuses filters in her own photos or Nicole’s recent post was just a bad angle remains to be seen.

Fans can continue to keep up with Angelina’s ever-changing looks by following her social media accounts.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.