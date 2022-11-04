Jersey Shore: Chris Larangeira throws shade at Angelina Pivarnick’s recent post

Chris Larangeira mocked Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick on social media. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Coming off of a rough season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Angelina Pivarnick has been doing her best to move on with her life.

The demise of her marriage to Chris Larangeira played out publicly and even caused a rift in her relationship with some cast mates.

Chris has not been shy about throwing digs Angelina’s way when given the opportunity. He did take a break from social media for several months after he was accused of being unfaithful to Angelina with a transgender model.

Chris recently made his return but, for the most part, hasn’t seemed to post much about Angelina — until recently.

After Angelina shared a post bragging about her cooking skills, Chris seemingly threw shade her way.

Even though Angelina isn’t on the list of people he follows on social media, he somehow saw her post and reacted.

Chris Larangeira throws shade at Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick’s cooking skills

Angelina is open with her followers about what she does in her life and posts to Instagram often.

Her recent post showed her as she prepared dinner, and she seemed excited about what she was making.

She shared the meal on her Instagram Stories and a video of what appeared to be ravioli and marinara sauce.

She captioned the post and wrote, “I actually know how to cook. So that was another lie exes told about me [laughing face emojis]. I actually enjoy it when I feel up to it. Maybe I will show u all how I cook soon.”

Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Soon after Angelina’s post, Chris shared a few of his own.

In the first slide on his Instagram Stories, he wrote, “FYI: boiling pasta does not make you a good chef.”

Pic credit: @chris_e_piss_e/Instagram

Then, in what seemed to be him mocking Angelina’s food, he shared the same video she did of the ravioli with Justin Bieber’s Yummy playing in the background.

Pic credit: @chris_e_piss_e/Instagram

Chris’ post was a less-than-subtle way to take aim at Angelina, making it seem as though he’s still bitter about what happened between them.

Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino gets involved in Angelina Pivarnick’s marriage

The drama in Angelina’s marriage affected her personally and her relationships with her Jersey Shore Family Vacation costars.

In a move that some fans felt went too far, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino spoke to Chris about claims that Angelina had cheated on him with other men.

Instead of going to Angelina directly, Mike shared the news with their other roommates, which upset Angelina.

The two had a tumultuous season as Angelina felt betrayed that he would spread these rumors. Mike defended his actions, however, and wanted Angelina to own up to her mistakes.

Their beef came to a head during their reunion episode, but ultimately, they hugged it out and apologized to one another.

Fans will have to see if they can fix their friendship completely when Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns next season.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.