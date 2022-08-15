Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino credits his pot stirring for making ‘good TV’

Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino defends his actions and says it makes for “good TV.” Pic credit: @mikethesituation/Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has stirred the pot quite a bit this season.

He inserted himself into drama with Angelina Pivarnick and her ex-husband Chris Larangeira who accused her of cheating on him.

Mike spread the gossip to his costars and got into quite the argument with Angelina because of it.

While he did end up apologizing to Angelina for the way he handled everything, he’s still taken a lot of heat from critics and even his costars.

Jenni “JWOWW” Farley even questioned his intentions after everything played out.

Mike is speaking out on all the drama and how his actions made for “good TV.”

Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino talks pot stirring this season

Mike recently spoke to Us Weekly and shared how it was “tough” to decide to get involved in Angelina’s issues, but he said she was being “really messy.”

He shared his thought process before getting in the middle of things and said, “Do I bring up some accountability there? And I chose that I had to.”

While his actions may have caused turmoil for him and the rest of the group, he credits himself for at least providing some entertainment.

He added, “Maybe at the end of the day if I didn’t get involved, you wouldn’t have a good TV show.”

Mike also explained that he likely wouldn’t have gotten so involved in Angelina’s life had they not been filming a reality TV show.

He said, “In normal life, you would not get involved in a divorce. You just wouldn’t.”

He continued, “But because we’re so close as friends and we’re on a TV show, I had to figure out how to navigate those messy streets.”

Despite all of the “messy” actions, Angelina and Mike have remained hopeful that they will come out of this and continue to maintain a great friendship.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation critics think Mike is getting too aggressive with fans

While Angelina and Mike seem confident they will be able to move forward, fans have been very vocal with their opinions of the entire situation.

Mike has defended himself against the haters, and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, has even jumped in to remind them that he has good intentions.

Some critics, however, think Mike is getting a little too aggressive with some fans as he claps back at them for judging him.

Viewers will have to stay tuned to see if things improve for Mike as the season continues.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.