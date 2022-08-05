Jersey Shore’s Lauren Sorrentino defends Mike Sorrentino amid backlash from costars

Jersey Shore’s Lauren Sorrentino sticks up for her husband Mike Sorrentino. Pic credit: @mikethesituation/Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has faced much backlash so far this season.

After getting over-involved in the drama of Angelina Pivarnick’s marriage issues, he’s been accused of stirring the pot.

The most recent episode found him in more than one confrontation with his costars.

First, he got into a screaming match with Angelina as she called him out for medaling in her business. After going back and forth for quite some time, he apologized, and they seemed ready to move on.

However, Mike then faced the wrath of costar Jenni “JWOWW” Farley as she questioned his intentions and accused him of telling two different stories to Angelina and the rest of the cast.

Fans and costars alike have wondered whether Mike was reverting to his old ways as he’s taken a lot of heat for his actions.

Now, his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, has spoken up to defend her husband amid all the chaos.

Jersey Shore’s Lauren Sorrentino defends Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino

Jersey Shore’s Lauren Sorrentino could not sit back and watch everyone go after her husband after his recent actions.

She shared a post on social media to acknowledge how great he is and explained that his intentions were always good.

She wrote, “My husband is the best man I know. He always does his best to do right by everyone. I love you honeys.”

Mike made it clear to Angelina and JWOWW that all he was trying to do was be a good friend and look out for his costars, even if they didn’t see it that way, and he chalked it all up to poor communication.

The cast has continued to hang out together at various group outings, so it’s possible they were able to move past all of their issues.

It’s likely viewers will see it all play out as the new season continues.

Jersey Shore’s Mike and Lauren Sorrentino are expecting another baby

Despite all of the drama, Mike has some good things happening in his life right now.

He and Lauren recently announced that they are expecting their second child together.

The next baby Situation is due to arrive in January, and they shared a post holding their baby boy Romeo to celebrate with their followers.

Several people shared congratulatory messages in the comments section, including their Jersey Shore Family Vacation costars.

Mike and Lauren have not yet revealed the gender of their second child, so fans will have to wait and see.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.