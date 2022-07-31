Another baby Situation is on the way for Jersey Shore stars Mike and Lauren Sorrentino

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino are expecting another baby. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars Mike and Lauren Sorrentino have some exciting news to share.

They’re expecting another baby Situation to add to their family of three.

The good news comes just a few weeks after celebrating their son Romeo’s first birthday surrounded by their costars, friends, and family.

Mike and Lauren shared the news on social media with a photo as they stood poolside holding their son Romeo.

Mike wrote, “We have an amazing announcement!! We’re a growing family! Baby on the way.”

He shared that their newest bundle of joy is due in January, and he ended the announcement with, “God is good.”

Jersey Shore stars celebrate as Mike and Lauren Sorrentino announce that they’re expecting another baby

Several people commented on the announcement to share their congratulatory messages with Mike and Lauren.

That includes some of their Jersey Shore Family Vacation costars.

Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio was one of the first to share in the excitement, saying, “So so so happy for you guys!!!”

The official Jersey Shore Instagram page joined him and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley’s fiance Zack “24” Carpinello, who shared their happiness for the couple.

The good news comes following some difficult times for the Sorrentinos.

During a recent Jersey Shore Family Vacation episode, they revealed that their beloved family dog Mosey had been diagnosed with cancer.

They planned to do everything they could to help him beat the disease. Sadly, despite a recent update from Mike that Mosey was doing well, they shared that he had passed away after a long battle.

Even though they had to say goodbye to their furry friend, they could prolong his life by going through their treatment plan.

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino have had a long road to get where they are today

Mike and Lauren have a lot to be thankful for, but the road to get here hasn’t always been easy.

When they were trying to get pregnant with Romeo initially, Lauren shared that she suffered a miscarriage shortly after Mike returned home from prison.

They went to see a fertility doctor to find out about their options, and shortly after, they announced their first pregnancy.

Mike always says that “a smooth sea never made a skilled sailor,” and he’s proved time and time again that good things come to those who work hard and set their mind to it.

He’s overcome many obstacles and has continued to remain sober for over six years.

Mike and Lauren have not yet revealed the gender of their second baby, but they’ll likely update fans when they are ready.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.