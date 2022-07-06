Jersey Shore: Mike Sorrentino shares update on Mosey

Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino shares an update about his dog Mosey. Pic credit: @lauren_sorrentino/Instagram

The most recent episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation was an emotional one for the cast and fans.

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino received some devastating news that their beloved dog Mosey had been diagnosed with cancer.

They brought Mosey to the veterinarian, who delivered the bad news and provided them with options, including surgery.

Despite moving forward with the surgery, it turns out that the cancer had spread.

The cast rallied behind Lauren and Mike as they determined that they weren’t giving up and looked into treatment options to extend Mosey’s life as long as possible.

Following the episode, Mike shared an update on Mosey’s health.

During last week’s episode, the doctor mentioned that chemotherapy could potentially buy Mosey more time.

The vet couldn’t provide an exact timeframe but estimated that the treatment could have prolonged his life by several months.

Lauren and Mike decided they were going to do anything they needed to do to keep Mosey around.

As fans everywhere cried along with Lauren and Mike during the episode, everyone was left wondering how Mosey was currently doing today.

Mike shared an update on his Instagram that included adorable photos of their furry friend.

Mosey was lounging poolside and looked content and peaceful.

Mike captioned the post, “MOSEY UPDATE. We are still fighting One day at a time.”

Given the length of time between when the episode was filmed and today, it seems that the treatment has been working. Fans were overjoyed to see him alive and doing well.

Many of them took to the comments section to offer words of encouragement and prayers for sweet Mosey.

Pic credit: @mikethesituation/Instagram

Lauren and Mike Sorrentino celebrate the Fourth of July with Romeo

As Mosey continues to fight on, the Sorrentinos continue to enjoy their time with him.

This past weekend, they celebrated the Fourth of July while also celebrating Mike’s birthday.

They shared photos on Instagram, and one of them included an adorable family photo of Mike, Lauren, and Romeo as they posed by the pool in front of a balloon tower.

Romeo had on a festive outfit that included blue and white striped shorts and white polo with red suspenders with stars on them.

The Sorrentinos recently celebrated Romeo’s first birthday party. They gathered with their close family and friends and even included some of their Jersey Shore castmates.

Mosey made a special appearance in Romeo’s adorable one-year photo shoot.

Fans should stay tuned as the Sorrentinos continue to update everyone on Mosey’s health.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.