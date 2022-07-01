Jersey Shore cast and fans rally behind Mike and Lauren as they receive devastating news

Jersey Shore cast and fans rally behind Mike and Lauren Sorrentino. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino received some difficult news during the most recent episode.

They found out that their golden retriever, Mosey, was diagnosed with cancer.

Despite a successful surgery to remove the cancer, the doctor followed up to confirm that it had spread.

Mosey was given a timeline of one to three months, or three to six months, if they decided to try chemotherapy.

Mike and Lauren were devastated, but they had a lot of support from people who rallied behind them.

Both Mike and Lauren were extremely emotional as they grappled with the fact that Mosey had a small amount of time left to live.

They both cried during confessional interviews and while talking with their castmates, who showed up at their home to give them some support.

As the episode aired, fans took to Twitter to show their support for the Sorrentinos and to offer them some words of encouragement.

The Jersey Shore official page shared a clip of Mike from one of his confessionals as he appeared teary-eyed and said, “We’re definitely not okay, obviously.”

The clip was shared with the words, “We love you, Mosey.”

One fan shared a clip of Mike and Lauren on their car ride home from the vet where Mike reminded Lauren that they were making the right decision having Mosey do the surgery.

The fan wrote, “The Situations are fighters.”

Even Jenni “JWOWW” Farley chimed in and added, “We all love Mosey.”

Lauren and Mike were appreciative for the outpouring of support and they both thanked everyone for continuing to be there for them.

Mike shared, “We are blessed with our family and our moser.”

Lauren added, “We have filmed a lot and this was HARD was blessed to be surrounded by family and appreciate everyone’s kind words about our mosey boy.”

Mike Sorrentino confronts Angelina Pivarnick about her love life

As Mike and Lauren are struggling through a difficult time, Angelina was also dealing with some tough times of her own.

Rumors were circulating that she had cheated on Chris Larangeira with Luis Caballero, who she met while filming All Star Shore.

Angelina took a vacation with Luis and sent photos to Mike, which had him questioning what was actually going on.

Mike decided to go to Angelina’s house and confront her about what had been going on. She shared the details of her trip with Luis and also that Chris had sent her some nasty text messages, including one hoping she died in a plane crash.

Angelina cried to Mike about her fears of not ever having a child after everything that’s happened. Mike showed his support for Angelina, but when talking about what’s still to come this season, Mike admitted that things got a little “messy.”

Fans will have to stay tuned to find out what happens as Mike and the rest of the cast learn more about what Angelina’s been doing.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.