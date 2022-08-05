Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick has ‘hope’ she can fix friendship with Mike Sorrentino

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick is hopeful she can mend her friendship with Mike Sorrentino. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino have hit a rough patch in their friendship.

Mike has always been supportive of Angelina and has even shown up to be there for her at some of her most vulnerable moments.

So far this season, however, Mike has found himself heavily involved in the drama surrounding Angelina’s marriage and the cheating allegations against her. The most recent episode showed the two of them facing off in a screaming match.

Angelina was frustrated with Mike for talking to Chris and running to share the information with their castmates before talking to her about it. She couldn’t understand why he would even get involved.

Mike eventually apologized and admitted he “made a mistake” but explained that he had good intentions.

Angelina spoke out on their current status and how she feels about Mike today.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick is hopeful she and Mike Sorrentino can mend their friendship

The battle between Angelina and Mike became intense last night as they both started yelling at each other, and Mike accused Angelina of “cheating with everybody.”

Despite his apology, their recent social media feud makes it seem that neither has completely moved past their issues.

Mike has even gone so far as to call Angelina a liar and has said he can’t understand how she’s gotten a good edit on the show.

In light of all that’s been happening, viewers have wondered whether the two of them will ever be true friends again.

Angelina chimed in on the topic following the most recent episode.

She explained, “Listen I love [Mike Sorrentino] because I’ve known him for years upon years. And to be honest I know he’s not happy but we are maybe gonna move past this I hope.”

Angelina remains hopeful, but it’s unclear exactly where Mike stands.

Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino includes Angelina Pivarnick in events

Before the season airing, Mike and Angelina looked to be in a good place.

She attended his son Romeo’s first birthday party a few months ago, and everyone seemed happy and on good terms.

Despite being blocked on social media for a short period by Mike’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino, Angelina also attended a launch party for her skincare line.

Based on all of that, it seemed that things were in a better place with their friendship.

The recent episodes may have reopened some wounds, so fans will have to wait and see how things end up.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.