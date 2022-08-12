Jersey Shore critics think Mike Sorrentino is being too ‘aggressive’ with fans

Critics accuse Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino of being “aggressive” with fans. Pic credit: @mikethesituation/Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation viewers are seeing a different side of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino this season.

Mike has typically been a positive person on the show and is often trying to help his castmates out in any way he can.

This season, however, he’s found himself right in the middle of Angelina Pivarnick’s marriage issues and cheating allegations as he spread information he received from her estranged husband, Chris Larangeira.

This led to a heated argument between him and Angelina last episode, where he ended up apologizing to her.

He also had a tense moment with Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, who was unsure of his intentions and started questioning his friendship.

Mike has been defending his actions as some critics have accused him of stirring the pot. Now, some haters say he is being too “aggressive” with his reactions to fans’ posts.

Jersey Shore critics say Mike Sorrentino is being too ‘aggressive’ with his responses to fans

While some have questioned whether the “old Mike” is creeping through this season, he continues to defend what he did and said he always had the best intentions for Angelina.

He claimed to feel like Chris was trying to put Angelina on blast, and he thought his involvement would help the situation. Instead, it’s caused nothing but problems for him, and several people have called him out for it on social media.

Mike has wasted no time clapping back at people, though, as he assures them that he was not in the wrong.

One recent interaction had people wondering whether Mike had crossed the line.

A Reddit user shared a social media exchange with a fan and thought he had become too “aggressive” when responding.

Someone accused him of stirring up a lot of drama and said people shouldn’t go by what he says.

Mike clapped back at the person calling them “ignorant” for not having watched the episode yet.

Reddit users shared their agreement with the original poster.

One commenter thought the “Old mike” was returning, while another person thought Mike was acting “intoxicated.”

In the comment section of the original Instagram post referenced above, someone told Mike that he needed to “tone down” his responses.

They said, “It’s not a good look for you. You are not perfect.”

Mike clapped back and said, “You’re too soft and as a result can go scratch my a**!”

Will Mike Sorrentino redeem himself with Jersey Shore fans?

While Mike may be rubbing people the wrong way right now, it seems he may be able to redeem himself with Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans before the season ends.

The cast recently appeared together for a boat day, and Angelina and Mike sat beside one another.

Just last week, Angelina shared that she had hoped they would be able to move past everything, so fans will have to stay tuned to see how everything plays out.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.