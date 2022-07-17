Jersey Shore: Angelina says Vinny is her ‘future baby daddy’ after night out

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick calls Vinny Guadagnino her “future baby daddy” after a night out. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Longtime Jersey Shore fans have always thought there was more happening between Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Guadagnino.

The two have had a love-hate relationship since hooking up in earlier seasons, and many have accused them of being overly flirtatious and having sexual tension.

At one point, as Angelina’s marriage started to have trouble, people even wondered whether Vinny was to blame.

An overly observant fan even noted what they thought was the two of them playing footsies under the table while filming last season.

Now, Angelina and Vinny are sure to get the rumor mill running rampant after they partied together at a nightclub over the weekend.

It wasn’t just their meet-up that is sure to make people wonder, but the post that Angelina shared after, referring to Vinny as her “future baby daddy.”

It seems like Angelina and Vinny can’t stay away from each other.

They met up last night at a club as Vinny was doing promotions at The Headliner NightClub in New Jersey.

At first, Vinny and Angelina started with their usual “hate” toward each other.

He shared a video of her and referred to her as his “stalker.”

Angelina then gave him the middle finger but quickly gave him a flirtatious shake of her backside and pushed it toward the camera.

The flirtation only continued as Angelina shared his post on her own Instagram Stories.

However, her caption is what will surely get the fans talking.

She wrote, “My future baby daddy.”

After that, the two posed with their arms around each other looking cozy in each other’s company.

Angelina had a two-piece orange dress that was tight fitted to her voluptuous figure. Vinny kept it more casual in a white Puma t-shirt.

Angelina captioned the photo, “We still got it baby.”

Will Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick ever date?

In light of their flirtatious gestures, many viewers have wondered if Angelina and Vinny would try dating each other, especially now that Angelina is getting divorced.

Despite their banter back and forth, it doesn’t appear to be anything more than playful talk between friends.

Vinny has adamantly insisted that he is not attracted to Angelina outside of just being friends.

Time will tell if their dynamic changes as they continue to hang out together.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.