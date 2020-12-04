Jeremy Vuolo calls Jinger Duggar his ‘hero’ in new Instagram post

Jeremy Vuolo called Jinger Duggar his “hero” and his Instagram followers are here for it.

The father of two shared a photo of his wife and their newest addition, Evangeline Jo, from the hospital after she was born.

It has been just over a week since they welcomed their new little one and already, they have been back to work and pushing their latest endeavor, Hope & Stead.

Jinger Duggar is Jeremy Vuolo’s “hero”

The photo Jeremy Vuolo shared of his wife and daughter has gotten quite a lot of attention. He typically doesn’t post too much, and the sweet stuff is few and far between.

It wasn’t the typical post about how amazing Jinger Duggar is, but rather an appreciation of everything she does for him and their two girls.

The caption reads, in part, “This photo of my beautiful bride is more than a glowing mother with her newborn daughter. It’s a portrait of dignity, honor, courage, strength, and love—radical, self-sacrificial love. Which is why this woman is my hero, and (though they don’t realize it yet) Felicity’s and Evy Jo’s hero as well.”

Now that Jinger has two little ones at home to take care of, Jeremy has seen the sacrifices she has made in just the little over a week since Evangeline Jo was born.

What have Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo been up to?

A lot has happened over the last year for the couple. They experienced a miscarriage last fall, making Evangeline Jo their rainbow baby.

They released a podcast earlier this year which has picked up a decent following as well. Working on their brand seems to be where they are focused, which is why they came up with their new endeavor.

Just recently, Hope & Stead went live. Jinger Duggar has been teasing it for a while, and now, it is concrete. She and Jeremy Vuolo did some promo photos for their brand, even enlisting the help of Michelle and Jordyn Duggar while they were in town.

As the holidays grow closer, the couple is learning to adapt to being a family of four. All of the photos allude to Felicity adapting well to being a big sister.

Jeremy’s praise of his “hero” Jinger reveals things are going well from the home standpoint. She has embraced her role as a mom since welcoming Felicity in 2018, and with the arrival of Evangeline Jo, it is double the excitement.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.