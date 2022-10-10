Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann gender reveal — Will they break the boy streak?

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann held a gender reveal. Pic credit: @jerduggar/Instagram

The Duggar grandson streak is no more.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann announced earlier this year they were expecting their first child after tying the knot in the spring.

They recently held a gender reveal party, and they will welcome a baby girl.

It’s speculated that Hannah is due sometime in February, toward the end half of the month.

However, when Jeremiah and Hannah revealed they were expecting, they didn’t share how far along they were or when the baby would arrive.

After a short streak of grandsons, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar will welcome a granddaughter to start 2023.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann’s gender reveal

On Instagram, Hannah Wissmann tagged her husband, Jeremiah Duggar, in a video and photos from the gathering.

She thanked her sisters for throwing the event and taking the photos and video.

Hannah wrote, “We cannot wait to meet our sweet baby GIRL!!!! 💗 It was extremely special to have family and friends come celebrate with us!! @sus.wiss put together such a great reveal and so many helped make it a fun evening and clean it all up afterwards. Baby girl, you are so, SO loved!! 💖”

Duggar grandchildren

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann’s baby girl will be the first Duggar grandchild born in 2023.

Only they and Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are currently expecting, and the latter couple is likely due later in spring 2023.

This year, three little boys were born into the Duggar family.

Jedidiah Duggar and his wife, Katelyn Nakatsu, welcomed a baby boy, Truett, in May. Following that, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard welcomed their third boy in July a few weeks early. And just recently, John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett announced they welcomed their boy, Charlie, last month.

Many of the Duggar siblings have multiple children at this point, with Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey being the only couple who have yet to welcome a child.

Some couples have stepped back from the spotlight and chosen to lead a more private life following the cancellation of Counting On. Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson were rumored to have another baby earlier this year, but they have not confirmed that. Also, Kendra Caldwell looked heavily pregnant around the same time, but she and Joseph Duggar have not announced a fourth child.

Even though 2023 is still a few months away, it looks like the Duggar will start with at least two more little ones due, and likely more to be announced in the future.