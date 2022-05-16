Jenny Slatten’s daughter Tina models traditional Indian clothes as she visits her mom

Jenny Slatten’s daughter Tina Cuevas modeled traditional Indian clothes during her visit to India. Pic credit: @TLC/@blend_it_boo/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Jenny Slatten’s daughter Christina “Tina” Cuevas and her wife have been in India visiting Jenny and Sumit and have been getting involved in the culture.

Tina has kept a video diary and shared her experiences in India with 90 Day Fiance fans on Instagram.

Jenny, Sumit, Tina, and her wife have used this trip to immerse in Indian culture and travel around the country as they enjoy each other’s company.

In one of her latest videos, Tina showed off a number of different traditional outfits she picked up that she described as, “Woman’s kurtas.”

The Other Way viewers have watched Jenny and Sumit’s journey on all three seasons of the hit spinoff, and Tina and her wife have been featured on the show as well.

Jenny Slatten’s daughter Tina Cuevas showed off traditional Indian clothes

Jenny Slatten’s daughter Tina has shared her appreciation for Indian culture and customs in her video diaries detailing her and her wife’s trip to visit Jenny and Sumit and see the country.

One of the parts of Indian culture that Tina has been enthralled with is the fashion, and she shared a recent video modeling a bunch of different traditional looks.

Tina modeled 11 “Woman’s kurtas” for 90 Day Fiance fans on Instagram. The outfits looked like long dresses with three-quarter-length sleeves with slits going up both sides of the bottom. Tina paired the kurtas with white leggings underneath.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In the caption of the video, Tina gushed, “I think I’m replacing all my clothes with kurtas I just love them they are so comfy and cute, the fabric is thin which is great for hot weather, and the styles are endless long sleeve, three qtr sleeve, no sleeve and they are slit up the side so your not so confined and you can wear shorts, leggings, palazzo pants, jeans I mean, and the ones that button all the way down.”

Tina ended her caption by remarking, “You could even leave open and use as a cute cover over a little black dress. Just saying the things you can do with these are endless and I’m in love as you can see.”

Jenny Slatten has been commended for assimilating to Indian culture

Tina is not the only one who has immersed themselves in Indian culture, 90 Day fans have watched Jenny assimilate to Indian ways of life.

The Other Way viewers saw Jenny’s style over the years and how she dressed in Indian style much like the kurtas Tina was modeling.

Jenny also had a traditional Indian wedding and lives in a normal Indian apartment with Sumit where they observe Indian customs and celebrations.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.