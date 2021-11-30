90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans commend Jenny for embracing Indian culture

Jenny was praised by 90 Day Fiance fans for her appreciation of Indian culture. Pic credit: TLC

Jenny fulfilled her dream of marrying Sumit on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Fans were not only happy for the huge achievement but also took the time to commend her for assimilating and appreciating Indian culture.

Jenny has lived in-and-out of India for almost ten years in her pursuit of Sumit and has always tried her best to understand and embrace Indian culture and viewers saw her commitment to it during her wedding.

Jenny Slatten was praised by 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans for embracing Indian culture

A Reddit thread was started to praise Jenny for accepting Indian culture with open arms and acknowledging the fact that it must not have been easy.

The thread’s title was “Jenny and Sumit” and the subject read, “It’s finally done! Before they disappear from our radar, just wanted to say that Jenny is cool to have never disparaged India or the culture (to my memory). Not one complaint. Her respectfulness and adaption to a culture so different from Palm Springs, in my eyes, Jenny, thanks for being a cool American.”

The comments section was full of fellow Jenny fans who wanted to share their appreciation for Jenny’s attitude towards Indian culture.

One of the top comments read, “India is awesome. And Jenny has embraced it. I’m pretty much always Team Jenny. I think she’s kind of a dolt, but she’s an open-hearted dolt who goes for her dreams. Go Jenny.”

Another person made the point, “India is a really tough place to live. She handled it really well.”

While someone else commented, “Jenny seems to love India and Indian culture as much as she loves Sumit. She seemed really happy on last night’s episode.”

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh still have to tell Sumit’s parents about their marriage officiation

Jenny and Sumit decided to get married without telling Sumit’s family. They wanted to make sure nothing would get in the way of their special day but planned on telling them soon.

It was revealed in the trailer for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All that Jenny and Sumit will be telling Sumit’s parents about their marriage during the Tell All and their response is highly anticipated.

