Jenny and Sumit are reunited with Jenny’s daughter in India

Jenny Slatten’s daughter and her wife are visiting Jenny and Sumit in India. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Jenny Slatten has been reunited with her daughter Christina (Tina) and her wife Jen in India with her The Other Way husband Sumit Singh by her side.

Tina and Jen were first introduced to The Other Way viewers on Season 1 when they surprised Jenny by arriving in India unannounced to meet Sumit for the first time to learn more about him, and show their support.

Tina made several videos leading up to their meeting about her and Jen’s long trip from California to India. They also made a video of their arrival and first hugs with Jenny and Sumit.

Jenny and Tina appear to have a close relationship and Tina let 90 Day fans know how Jenny and Sumit were doing while they had COVID-19.

Jenny Slatten’s daughter and her partner arrived in India

After a long journey, Jenny’s daughter Tina shared a video of the moment she and her wife Jen spotted Jenny and Sumit at the airport.

Tina said in previous videos that it had been a few years since they had seen each other in person.

In the video, Tina and Jen were waiting at the airport with their luggage looking around for Jenny and Sumit when Tina was interrupted mid-sentence by their sighting.

Tina and Jenny ran up to each other and hugged while Jen filmed. Jen hugged Sumit and then Jenny. Everyone in the video sounded very excited.

In the caption of the video, Tina wrote, “WOO HOO WE MADE IT Y’ALL , such a blessing to be able to visit mom, it’s time to really see India this time.”

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh got married on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

After years of back and forth across two seasons of The Other Way, Jenny and Sumit finally tied the know on Season 3.

They had previously been blocked from marrying by Sumit’s parents who did not agree with Jenny and Sumit’s 30-year age difference.

Jenny was able to woo Sumit’s parents, and especially his mom, over with her persistence and a little help from Sumit’s family astrologer.

However, while Sumit’s parents said they wouldn’t stop the marriage, they did say that they would not give their blessing. To that end, Jenny and Sumit eloped.

During the Season 3 Tell All for The Other Way, Sumit was poised to tell his parents about the marriage but backed out and said he would tell them on his own time.

In any case, Jenny and Sumit are still together, married, and living in India.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.