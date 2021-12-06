The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All had spicy and revealing moments among the cast with Shaun Robinson at the helm. Pic credit: TLC

The explosive Tell All for Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way was able to wrap up in just one part. Host Shaun Robinson asked all six couples the most burning questions left to answer after the finale of the season.

In true Tell All fashion, there were fights, cast that stormed off stage, and uncomfortable moments that brought in surprise guests.

Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio found out more about their families’ feelings

The topic of Kenny and Armando having a baby or adopting was brought up again in front of Armando’s mom and sister and Kenny’s four children.

Armando’s family said they are very supportive of blending the family through a child and that they should do it biologically.

Kenny’s children stated that they have a problem with Kenny raising a newborn because it would take away from their time with him even more and Kenny is approaching 60. They did eventually say that they would support the decision no matter what.

Steven Johnston revealed very ugly truths about what he did to Alina Shaimardanova

Steven admitted that a fight he and Alina had driven him to respond to nine different women, who sent him sexual messages. He encouraged their flirtations, told them they were hot, and sent a selfie back with his tongue sticking out saying that he didn’t know how to use it.

Steven also said that he wants a threesome with Alina before his ex-girlfriend Vanessa came on stage.

Vanessa said that Steven cheated on her and had sex with three women while he was on a trip to Russia and told Alina it was not too late to get out of the marriage and that Steven was getting worse.

Alina said she decided to give Steven another chance.

Steven laid out his recent transgressions for everyone to judge. Pic credit: TLC

Victor McLean and Ellie Rose were faced with their relationship issues

Victor appeared on stage with Ellie after having been granted a visa.

Ellie wanted Victor to acknowledge that she deserves respect for how much money she’s given him but that that topic starts fights between them. She did say Victor was in therapy to work on his anger toward Ellie.

Ellie’s friend Hiromi was brought on stage to talk about Victor’s infidelity. Victor brushed his cheating off as something everybody does and Hiromi laid into him about how problematic that was and said that Ellie confided in her about how bad their fights are.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh had a tough decision to make

The cast applauded Jenny and Sumit’s marriage before Sumit’s parents and brother and sister-in-law were brought out virtually with the intention that the news of their marriage would be told.

Jenny said Sumit’s mom reneged on her support of their union although Sadhna denied it. The cast attacked Sumit’s family for being mean to Jenny and unaccepting of their relationship after a decade.

When the moment came to tell his parents about their marriage status Sumit backed out and later said that he wanted to do it in person.

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre’s problem areas in their relationship were discussed

Ariela said that she did, in fact, go to Ethiopia to be there for Biniyam’s visa interview and that it was granted as he was with her at the Tell All.

Ariela’s ex-husband Leandro was brought on stage and Ari admitted that she became pregnant with Avi while she was still married to Leandro.

The cast took a vote on whether Leandro should stay away from Ari and Bini’s relationship because of all the problems it causes and most of the cast agreed that he should, although Leandro said it was up to Ari.

After Leandro left the stage, Biniyam’s sisters were brought up virtually and things got heated when Ari accused them of being jealous and causing issues in her relationship with Bini. Bini’s sisters blamed their nanny for sowing seeds of doubt in their relationship but Ari denied that.

Ari said she never wanted to see Bini’s sisters again and stormed off the stage.

The Tell All got heated several times for Ariela and Biniyam. Pic credit: TLC

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas were not in a good place

Evelin was really mad at Corey for being a liar or omitting information from her and Corey said he got Evelin therapy for her feelings. The clip of Corey talking with Jenny in person was played which only angered Evelin more.

Evelin’s sisters were brought out and they adamantly said they did not like Corey.

Corey’s brother and sister-in-law were brought on stage and said that Evelin had an attitude and problems with Corey’s family from the beginning but Corey and Evelin said it was their fault.

Corey said in the seven years he has lived in Ecuador that no one in his family ever visited once.

Ultimately after the Tell All, Evelin said it might be possible that will forgive Corey.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.