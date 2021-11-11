Sumit’s family astrologer is winning with 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers for telling it like it is

Sumit’s family astrologer Khalid got great reviews from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers. Pic credit: TLC

Sumit’s family astrologer Khalid was comedic gold to 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers, who loved how he laid out the tea to Sumit and his parents.

During the latest episode, Khalid was invited over to see if he could give direction and reason to the issues between Jenny and Sumit’s parents.

He ended up going in hard on Sumit’s mom Sadhna and told her to stop interfering with her son’s life and to soul search about what kind of mother she wants to be. Later on, Sumit’s mother had a change of heart and said that while she disapproves of the marriage, she wouldn’t stand in the way.

With the barrier of Sumit’s parents out of the way, Sumit still did not seem on board with marrying Jenny and suggested that they see the astrologer again as a couple, which means viewers will get to delight in his wisdom once again.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers love Sumit Singh’s family astrologer Khalid

After Sumit’s family astrologer put Sumit’s parents in their place and opened the door for Jenny’s marriage to Sumit, viewers loved the reactions from everyone and relished the impending decisions that needed to be made.

On Twitter, one user shared a side by side of the Astrologer Khalid and Yazan’s translator Adam calling them, “The backbones of #90DayFiance.”

Another person on Twitter spoke to Sumit’s hesitant and surprised reaction to the astrologer breaking down his parents’ walls.

They used a still shot of Sumit looking sullen while the astrologer was speaking and remarked, “That moment when you realize you need to think of a new excuse why you can’t get married after your astrologer killed your old one.”

There was also a critic who took aim at the astrologer’s words for Sadhna. They said, “When you serve your astrologer hot chai, but in return he serves you back some serious ice cold truths.”

Sumit Singh is still expressing hesitation about marrying Jenny Slatten

Unfortunately for Jenny, Sumit’s parents may not have been the main obstacle to her getting married. Sumit expressing hesitation over marrying Jenny after they won his parents’ approval could mean that Sumit is the real thing standing in the way.

Jenny took Sumit’s virginity, and they have been together ever since, despite the fact he took part in an arranged marriage while they were together. Sumit has to reason with the fact that he will never have children and will eventually have to become a caregiver to Jenny if he goes through with the marriage.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.