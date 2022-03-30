Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh share their spring celebrations together with 90 Day Fiance fans

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh celebrated spring with 90 Day Fiance fans on social media. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alumni couple Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh solidified that they are still together and in love in India by sharing a celebratory spring post.

In a selfie they posted to their shared Instagram account, Jenny and Sumit looked happy as they were surrounded by dangling flowers. They also shared a photo montage video of the fun they had enjoying this year’s Holi together.

The 30-year age gap between the pair and the adversity they faced from Sumit’s family was not enough to stop their love from growing and culminating in a marriage that The Other Way fans had been anticipating for years.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh shared celebratory spring posts for 90 Day Fiance fans

Jenny and Sumit do not post often on their shared Instagram but they recently treated fans to two separate posts about spring.

First, they posted a video clip of different pictures of the two of them playing with colors to honor the Indian Holi celebration of spring.

In the caption they wrote, “It is the day to express love with colours.”

Jenny and Sumit’s most recent post included two photos, that were very similar, of the two of them in what looks like a mall standing below some hanging sunflowers.

Both Jenny and Sumit were wearing bright patterned shirts in the post with the simple caption, “Springs.”

Jenny Slatten was commended for embracing Indian culture

The Other Way viewers watched Jenny struggle for three seasons to move her life to India, stay there legally, and win the approval to marry Sumit and make their relationship official.

In that struggle, Jenny took many steps to assimilate to Sumit’s Indian culture and she did so with enthusiasm to understand the customs and traditions.

Even though Jenny and Sumit technically eloped, they did have a traditional Indian wedding between the two of them at a temple and The Other Way viewers commended Jenny for her assimilation.

It does not appear as if Jenny has returned home to Palm Springs, California since becoming married.

Her daughter Christina sometimes posts about missing her mom.

In late February of 2021, Christina posted a throwback video of the time she visited Jenny and Sumit with her partner in India which was shown on The Other Way. In the post, Christina said she had not seen her mom in two years at that point.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.