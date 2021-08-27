Jenny Slatten says relationship with Sumit’s family not ‘as bad as they were’ on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Jenny and Sumit continue their dramatic relationship on the TLC spin-off series: 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Pic credit: TLC

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are returning for the Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. It’s the couple’s third appearance on the spin-off, and viewers will find out whether they get married or will Sumit’s parents get in their way.

Fresh of another Season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? The spin-off series, which features Americans traveling abroad for love, will premiere this Sunday on TLC.

Jenny, from Palm Springs, California, moved to India after several visits to stay with her fiancé Sumit Singh.

Jenny is 63, and Sumit is 33 – their age gap has been a point of contention for the New Delhi resident’s parents.

In the previous season, Sumit insisted on his parents’ approval before tying the knot with Jenny.

According to a Discovery press release, in the upcoming season, Jenny has been living in India for about one year and is losing hope that she will marry Sumit.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Jenny got a visa extension due to the coronavirus travel restrictions, but she may not remain in India for long without marrying Sumit.

However, it appears that not all hope is lost for Sumit and Jenny as the 90 Day Fiance star gives viewers a shocking update about her relationship with Sumit’s parents.

Jenny teases relationship with Sumit’s parents

In one of the most dramatic scenes in Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Sumit had a heated shouting match with his parents in a bid to get them to accept Jenny.

However, his parents refused, accusing their son of bringing shame to the family with his mother, ultimately threatening suicide.

However, in a recent interview, Jenny implies that her relationship with Sumit’s parents has improved.

“I can say things are not as bad as they were, but you will have to stay tuned and watch the show. Let’s just say, we’re working on it.”

Sumit’s mother offers to move in

In the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, it has been revealed ahead of the premiere that Sumit’s mother will move in with the couple to observe and possibly train Jenny to be a traditional Indian wife.

Sumit teased viewers about his mother’s motives but did not reveal how the living arrangement turned out.

“Maybe she will try to blend in [with] us and be nice, or maybe she will try to tell me something against Jenny so I’ll start hating Jenny.” Sumit Singh said in a video interview with E! News.

Jenny Slatten chimed in, adding, “The teaser is, will she end up liking me or not?”

Sumit’s parents want him to have children; therefore, viewers will have to tune in to see if the couple gets married or whether Sumit is using his parents as an excuse to avoid walking down the aisle.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns on Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m. on TLC.