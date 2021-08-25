90 Day Fiance’s Jenny and Sumit reveal if they have tied the knot

Jenny and Sumit are still fighting for their relationship on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Pic credit: TLC

Jenny Slatten and Summit Singh from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way are finally opening up about their ten-year-long relationship and what really grinds their gears when it comes to their relationship.

While speaking to ET, the 90 Day Fiance stars revealed some interesting inside information regarding their May-December relationship. As fans are aware, the two have been trying to say “I do” since 2013.

The 61-year-old revealed that Sumit’s mother, Sahna wants to live with them on the new season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

TLC fans will recall the Sahna threatened to commit suicide after learning that her married son wanted a relationship with the older American.

Sumit’s mom wants to move in

Sahna wants to get a first-hand account of how Jenny would be as a wife, and she isn’t about to take it easy on the couple.

Sumit shared, “This is the process we’re kind of in-between, trying to convince the family, bring them together and all that, and that’s why my mom’s going to come to our house and live together, and let’s see.”

Sumit went on to say, “This is her idea to come together and see how Jenny can be a good wife.”

Evidently, it is totally Sahna’s idea to make the move to the couple’s apartment. But according to Sumit, he and Jenny are going strong but are keeping the news of whether they tied the knot to themselves.

Is Sumit ready to commit?

But Sumit did share that he would marry Jenny this time even without his parent’s support. This statement shocked 90 Day Fiance viewers who pointed out that this was Sumit’s all reasoning to continue to be a bachelor.

Jenny even risked her visa expiring last season because Sumit just wouldn’t commit. TLC shared a preview of the new season, which showed Jenny flipping out on him.

The Palm Springs native had enough of her lazy fiance and his numerous excuses. But the couple wanted to put viewers’ minds at ease by showing they still had a united front.

Sumit is still trying with all his might to convince his parents that Jenny is the woman for him. Jenny’s main goal is to try and bring her future mother-in-law back onto her good side.

The two will be living a very odd Three’s Company in their own tiny apartment until then.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.