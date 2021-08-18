90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Sumit Singh says his mother moved into his and Jenny Slatten’s home

Sumit Singh revealed that his mother moved in with him and Jenny Slatten. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Sumit Singh revealed that his mother moved in with him and his fiancee, Jenny Slatten.

Viewers watched during Seasons 1 and 2 as Sumit’s parents disapproved of his relationship with Jenny, who is 29 years his senior.

Sumit and Jenny caught up with Us Weekly and Sumit disclosed that his parents still don’t approve of him marrying Jenny.

Sumit Singh’s mother moved in with him and Jenny Slatten

“You can say that [they still disapprove]. The last thing, which you saw, [was] a big fight, and now my mom decided just to move into the house,” Sumit surprisingly revealed in the confessional interview, which you can watch here.

Jenny and Sumit, who battled COVID-19 together earlier this year, tried to convince his parents to approve of their relationship, but their talk had no bearing on their strong opinions. Sumit’s mother even threatened suicide if he marries Jenny.

Despite his parents’ strongly planted views, he and Jenny still hope to mend things in their relationship with his parents.

“We are trying to fix this up,” Sumit told Us Weekly.

Sumit’s brother — whom he tried to persuade to talk their parents into accepting him marrying Jenny — has become more open to the idea of Sumit and Jenny as a couple.

Sumit shared, “My brother is doing good as he also got married, almost a year [ago],” and said the two chat frequently.

However, although Sumit and his brother are getting along better, their parents still stand between them.

“Parents is the main thing between – ugh, they need to accept it. They need to accept our relationship. If the parents are not agreeing with our relationship, then he can’t support us,” Sumit begrudgingly admitted.

In Indian culture, parents have a lot of power over their children, even into adulthood. They sometimes practice arranged marriages, as Sumit revealed his first marriage was, to ensure the best spouse for their children as they see fit.

Sumit and Jenny aren’t giving up on marriage

However, Sumit isn’t giving up. He’s still hopeful that his parents will come around enough to share his and Jenny’s special day when they eventually get married.

“I would love that. Yeah, definitely, for sure, no doubt,” Sumit said. “I keep trying, I’m still trying.”

“Keep praying,” Jenny added.

Jenny opened up about a clip (which you can watch below) from the upcoming Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way where she was seen tossing an object at a wall during an argument with Sumit over getting married.

“That’s never happened again. I’m not that angry [typically],” Jenny said of her actions. “That was just out of frustration. That was just sheer frustration. I just was frustrated to the point of no return, and that’s what you saw.”

Jenny and Sumit have been holding on to hope and have been fighting to be together for eight years now.

Sumit said of his and Jenny’s intentions to keep pushing towards marriage, “That’s the plan. We are trying to get married since 2013. Till now we haven’t married yet, but still, you can say the plan is the same.”

Fans of 90 Day Fiance can catch up with Jenny and Sumit, along with the other five couples — Alina and Steven, Ellie and Victor, Armando and Kenneth, Ariela and Biniyam, and Evelin and Corey — when Season 3 of The Other Way returns to the air later this month.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns to TLC on Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m. EST.