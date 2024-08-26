Jennifer Aydin vows to ‘keep away the jealous trolls’ as she celebrates relationship milestone with Bill Aydin

Jennifer Aydin has had her fair share of criticism as a cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

With the show’s future in doubt, Jennifer took to Instagram to celebrate 22 years of marriage to her husband, Bill Aydin.

On-screen, they’ve had their ups and downs, but their relationship is still in a good place despite the harshest critics implying there are deeply rooted issues.

The social media post showcased photos and videos of the pair over the years, from their wedding to parenthood to other life-changing moments.

However, Jennifer wasn’t in the mood for negativity under the post and kept the comments to a minimum.

“Ups, downs, ins, outs, to a family of 7, Here’s to 22 years, My Love!” Jennifer wrote on the post.

“Turned off comments to keep away the jealous trolls that think they know more about us than we do,” she added.

“Happy Anniversary to us! Love always, your 51% (the nickname you gave me).”

Jennifer has been put on blast by many fans

It isn’t surprising that Jennifer kept the comments limited because you only have to look at her recent posts to see the vitriol thrown her way by fans.

Jennifer hasn’t helped matters by engaging with some of the most intimidating critics, including those who question the state of her marriage.

Perhaps she’s realized that by limiting comments, she doesn’t see the negativity and thus won’t feel compelled to respond.

RHONJ, more than any other show in the sprawling Real Housewives universe, has a wealth of toxic fans who criticize the cast.

The toxicity on and off the show has gotten so bad that Bravo and producers are now considering rebooting the show with a bunch of fresh faces.

Changes are coming for RHONJ

It’s hard to imagine more than half of the current cast returning, and Jennifer is likely on the chopping block alongside Danielle Cabral after their feud became one of the focal points of the season.

There is a slight chance that the show will remain relatively unchanged if the rumors are true that Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are interested in burying the hatchet to secure the show’s future.

RHONJ Season 14 was very much about two halves of the cast feuding, but the reality is that most of them didn’t even share the screen because the problems run that deep.

We probably won’t have any official word on RHONJ’s future until 2025 because Bravo has plenty of shows to schedule during the year’s final four months.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.