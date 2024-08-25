Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice will reportedly settle feud to save RHONJ

Just when we thought The Real Housewives of New Jersey would have to pick either Melissa Gorga or Teresa Giudice, we have another twist in the tale.

Life & Style is reporting that the sisters-in-law are about to end their years-long feud to secure the future of the ailing Bravo reality series.

“This is not about mending broken hearts or repairing their shattered relationship. Nope, it’s all about business,” an insider close to the situation told the outlet.

“The show’s future is hanging by a thread. If Teresa and Melissa don’t bury the hatchet, the entire franchise could come crashing down.”

The source understands that the ladies “can’t stand each other” but says they’re “smart enough to know they have to work together if they want to keep those paychecks rolling in.”

Theoretically, ending their feud would allow the two to continue on the show, but if this is true, they need to settle the feud off-camera and delay filming for a couple of months.

The reason? Viewers have watched this play out for well over a decade at this point, and we don’t need another storyline showcasing them coming back together.

It’s hard to imagine Teresa and Melissa repairing their rift

There have been so many ugly things going on between these women over the last few years that the show would be far better if Bravo picked one of them and proceeded because there’s a high probability they’ll be on the outs all over again pretty quickly.

The issue is that they can’t play nice, and, in Jackie Goldschneider’s words, RHONJ has become akin to The Hunger Games because every new cast member is forced to pick a side to align with.

A significant period of calm between Teresa and Melissa allowed them to film the inaugural season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

If they can get back to that level, it would benefit their fellow cast members and the audience that has been invested in this drama for longer than we care to admit.

Even if they patch things up, there is a chance that producers will still not bring both of them back when filming for RHONJ Season 15 begins next year.

Teresa and Melissa could still be fired

Producers and the network will be having deep conversations about the series’ future, and one of the big concerns is whether the show is viable with Teresa and Melissa at the helm.

Neither of them may be on the official cast list when the series returns because it was so poorly received this season.

We doubt producers will fire everyone, but we believe that only one to three cast members from Season 14 will be back.

That’s what happens when there’s a severe lack of resolution.

What do you hope happens? Are you buying Teresa and Melissa settling their feud?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.