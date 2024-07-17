Jennifer Aydin slammed for having ‘zero class’ and needing ‘so much attention’

Jennifer Aydin isn’t making any friends following her recent stint on Watch What Happens Live.

She was a bit feral, with viewers calling her “unhinged.”

Since that appearance, Jennifer has been continuously trolled for her antics — and style.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star let her feelings be known in the Clubhouse, and while she may chosen her outfit as a nod to Taylor Swift, it was underwhelming for most.

However, there were some things that Jennifer did or said that were noticed, but much of it wasn’t good news for the Jersey Housewife.

Can Teresa Giudice’s best friend redeem herself going forward?

Jennifer Aydin called out for having ‘no class’

Jennifer Aydin isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, which should surprise no one if they’ve been following anything happening on social media.

Once the altercation between Jennifer and Danielle Cabral at Teresa Giudice’s Tulum party aired, it was game over for her.

RHONJ Obsessed shared a few photos from Jennifer’s red carpet photos, and viewers showed up to call out her out for having “no class.”

One commenter wrote, “This was the worst show. Andy didn’t have her under control; he asked the other guest questions, which she answered. She has ZERO manners, ZERO class. 🤡💩”

They noted that Andy didn’t have her under control, which aligns with her talking over him when he attempted to speak with Gary Janetti.

Another said, “Money can’t buy class or style. 🤦🏽‍♀️”

One more noted, “She interrupted the whole time. Needs so much attention and thinks she is hilarious but she’s not.”

Pic credit: @rhonjobsessed/Instagram

Season 15 of RHONJ will feature a shakeup

The network officially canceled the formal reunion after the Season 14 finale caused too much chaos.

Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral’s altercation began what would turn into an explosive episode at Rails Steakhouse. The two argued there, and Danielle allegedly threw a glass pitcher at Jennifer.

However, the viewers are rallying behind Jennifer being fired. They’ve been vocal, asking if she was wearing her “I’m being fired” dress when she showed off a custom piece made for her.

There are only a handful of episodes left before the ladies will see the season finale and give their commentary on it for the alternate ending for Season 14. It isn’t close to what viewers expected, but it will lead to a very different-looking Season 15 for the RHONJ ladies.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.