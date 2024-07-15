RHONJ’s Jennifer Aydin slammed over WWHL appearance: ‘She was unhinged tonight’

Jennifer Aydin was a recent guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, but viewers are trashing the 47-year-old for her behavior.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was in the hot seat and might have been nervous, given that it was her first time on the late-night show since her physical altercation with Danielle Cabral.

That could explain why she constantly overtalked everyone, including host Andy Cohen and the other guest, television writer Gary Janetti.

Viewers who swatched the segment are dragging her on social media, arguing that Gary should get a do-over.

The WWHL social media page is riddled with complaints about Jennifer’s behavior, with some saying she was “unhinged” and refused to “shut up.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jennifer’s appearance followed the latest episode of RHONJ after a brief hiatus.

There are only two episodes left before Season 14 ends, and then the one-part alternate reunion will air before we bid goodbye to the current cast for good.

RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin slammed for her behavior on WWHL

Jennifer Aydin was an absolute mess on WWHL, and fans are dragging her online for not allowing Andy or his other guest, Gary, to get a word in.

“She talks over EVERYONE, even if the question isn’t directed to her 🤦‍♀️ Rude!! ” wrote a viewer.

Someone else said, “That was a frustrating episode 😳Andy really should have said something about the interrupting.”

“I was so looking forward to Gary but Jen ruined the show! She kept interrupting him!” another commenter said.

An Instagram user noted, “That poor other guest couldn’t get one word out with this looser jen on this episode!”

“She was unhinged tonight,” exclaimed someone else.

Pic credit: @bravowwhl/Instagram

Jennifer talks about her tense moment with Dolores Catania

The latest RHONJ episode wasn’t a great one for Jennifer who not only had an awkward run-in with Danielle Cabral but with Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania as well.

Following their physical altercation, Teresa wanted her two friends to make up, but neither wanted to make amends.

Jennifer expressed frustration with her bestie for forcing her to reconcile with Danielle. However, Dolores took issues with how she spoke to Teresa and jumped in to chide Jennifer, leading to a tense moment between them.

Jennifer touched on that during her WWHL appearance noting that Dolores wasn’t playing fair at the moment.

“In that scene, she got mad at me, and it’s like, you’re getting mad at your friend…but you didn’t yell at your other friend for yelling at this friend, so where was that energy five minutes ago?”

“It’s because we’re friends and she knows that I’m gonna forgive her,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.