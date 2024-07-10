Jenn Tran talks bizarre The Bachelorette limo entrances: ‘I met someone’s butt cheek before I met their face’

As Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette kicks off, the format has already undergone a few changes.

For starters, she didn’t meet her 25 suitors at the famed Bachelor Mansion.

Instead, they made introductions at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California.

Another format change has Jenn and her remaining men heading to Australia in Week 2.

This is much earlier than normal, as we typically see a few episodes of the season filmed within the Bachelor Mansion and the surrounding area for one-on-one and group dates.

This time, they’re already saying goodbye to the United States and heading for Australia.

But one thing stayed the same this time – the cringy and over-the-top limo entrances.

The Bachelorette limo entrances were just as cringy as ever

One thing that will seemingly never change is the amount of cringe involved in the season premiere limo entrances.

Every season, The Bachelorette suitors do their best to outdo each other to get the lead’s attention, and some of their intros just don’t land well.

This time, Jenn met several men who offered her a shot—the most unoriginal display of the night.

One tried to impress by rolling up in a bright red Corvette; the move caused even more drama later that evening.

Yet another brought puppies while one ate spicy peppers as a horrified Jenn watched.

But the worst display of the night was easily “lovesick” Jonathan, who was wheeled in on a gurney while wearing a hospital gown and a head wrapped in bandages — nothing else.

Jonathan stayed in character for most of the night, walking around with his exposed rear out, covered by a rose for ABC viewers but not for the other men in the house.

He only removed the bandages later in the night during a one-on-one chat with Jenn where he revealed his face for the first time.

It was memorable for Jenn — for sure — as she talked about Jonathan’s entrance with Lara Spencer on Good Morning America while promoting the show.

Jenn exclaimed, “I met someone’s butt cheek before I actually met their face!”

Jenn isn’t impressed with the diversity on her season

While Jenn Tran says filming The Bachelorette was the “best 2 months of” her life, she has some criticism for the casting process and the lack of Asian American men on her season.

While speaking to Glamour ahead of her season, Jenn said, “I can’t really speak to the casting process and the decisions that were made, but it is unfortunate that there weren’t a lot of Asian men this season.”

She did mention Thomas N, who has already won over Bachelor Nation with his charm after telling Jenn he wanted to get married and make it a Nguyen-Nguyen situation.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.