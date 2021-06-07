Jenelle Evans slams haters who ‘ruined her children’s opportunities’ by reporting their TikTok and IG accounts

Jenelle clapped back at haters who got her kids’ TikTok accounts shut down. Pic credit: MTV

Jenelle Evans, formerly of Teen Mom 2, clapped back at haters who got her son Jace and daughter Ensley’s TikTok and Instagram accounts shut down.

The former MTV personality said that the trolls were “ruining her children’s opportunities” by reporting their accounts.

After Jenelle recorded a TikTok with Jace, trolls reported his account

On Saturday, Jenelle recorded a video trend on TikTok with her son, Jace, to a remixed tune of Into the Thick Of It by The Backyardigans.

Jace held the camera and lip synced while his mom, Jenelle, danced in the background.

Later in the weekend, Jenelle took to TikTok again to share a video in regards to her and Jace’s TikTok video, and she captioned it, “Jace is banned from @tiktok because of Twitter haters 🙄 #GetALife @jve8209”

Jenelle told her fans, “So, y’all really liked that TikTok yesterday with me and Jace. Thank you!” as she gave the camera a thumbs-up.

Jenelle claimed she doesn’t control Jace’s social media accounts

She continued to tell her followers, “But now, sadly, this what Jace has woken up to, and, um, I wanna point out that Jace controls his own account.”

“I don’t control it, and I looked up the TikTok guidelines, and you can be any age with parent consent to have a TikTok,” she added, while the screen behind her showed her son Jace’s empty TikTok profile.

In the same video, Jenelle changed the background to a still shot of some of TikTok’s guidelines and told her followers, “If you pause and read right here, you can see that you’re allowed to have it with parental consent.”

Jenelle added, “So a lot of you have been wondering, like, ‘how can that happen? Who did it? Why did TikTok do that?’ Honestly, I have no idea, but I have emailed them.”

Jenelle screenshotted a Twitter user who reported her kids’ accounts

In the next part of her video, Jenelle’s background was a screenshot of a Twitter post. The post showed a user with the Twitter handle @MereMer34723240 who had commented on a post in regards to Jenelle’s two eldest kids, Jace and Ensley.

The Twitter user’s comments read, “He’ll be 12 in August. I just reported his and Ensley’s IG accounts for being under 13 too. JE is going to flip her lid if they get shut down!”

Jenelle continued, “But Twitter is a whole other universe. As you can see down here, there’s haters that are trying to take things out on my children now and making my kids upset. Sweetheart, you’re not going to hurt my feelings if you get their accounts shut down.”

The 29-year-old mom of three continued, “You’re gonna hurt their feelings. Why ruin my children’s opportunities because you dislike me? That’s ridiculous. Grow up.”

Could the Twitter user be the mysterious Meredith whom Jenelle has been ranting about?

Jenelle, who is suing reality TV blogger John Yates, went on a rant last week about a mystery woman named Meredith. Jenelle referred to the woman as “a hater that is too impulsive about my life” when she claimed she was going to report the woman without explanation.

A couple of days later, Jenelle told her followers that she hadn’t yet reported Meredith, because she was ill, but noted that she was “on her list.”

It might make some sense now if the woman is in fact Meredith

The Twitter user’s handle has the same beginning letters of Meredith’s name, and if she was reporting Jenelle’s kids’ social media accounts, it would explain why Jenelle lambasted the “weird a** hater that dedicates her life to me every single day,” as Jenelle referred to her.

Presumably “mystery woman” Meredith’s Twitter account. Pic credit: @MereMer34723240/Twitter

Twitter user @MereMer34723240’s bio reads, “Mere- JE’s New PR Rep.” JE, Jenelle Evans’ initials, is a term many fans use to refer to Jenelle.

Jenelle promised her followers a “full YouTube video once all this is said and done,” but has yet to post anything to her YouTube page.

