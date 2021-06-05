Jenelle Evans says mystery woman Meredith is ‘on her list,’ confused fans react

Jenelle Evans is still ranting about a mystery woman named Meredith and her fans aren’t sure what to make of it Pic credit: MTV

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is confusing her fans about someone named Meredith, and now she’s telling her followers that the mystery woman is “on her list.”

Last week, Jenelle began back-to-back tweets and retweets, calling out a woman by the name of Meredith, and saying she was going to report her.

Her tweets befuddled her fans, and now they’re confused again as she continued to mention Meredith.

This time, Jenelle told her followers that Meredith is ‘on her list’

Three days after her initial tweets about Meredith, Jenelle shared a post with her followers.

“Meredith I didn’t report you yet because I am sick… but you’re on my list. 😂👍🏼”

Jenelle now says Meredith is “on her list.” Pic credit: @PBandJenelley_1/Twitter

Jenelle was complaining of being sick this week, particularly with sinus issues, and was sharing with her followers in her Instagram stories.

Fans react to Jenelle’s tweets about Meredith

One of Jenelle’s followers thought there were better ways she could be spending her time.

“Girl you got way too much time on your hands. Maybe go take care of your kids,” the follower commented.

Jenelle’s followers reacted to her tweet about Meredith. Pic credit: @PBandJenelley_1/Twitter

Another follower asked Jenelle, “Yeah who is Meredith? Is this just someone you made up for attention?”

One of Jenelle’s followers was sarcastic when they joked about her being sick.

“Well, you got one thing correct. You ARE sick, in sooo many ways,” said the commenter.

“Are you having fun responding to every. Single. Comment? Get a life. 😂😂” was another comment from one of Jenelle’s followers.

Another fan thought Jenelle should be spending time with her kids rather than devoting so much energy to reporting someone on Twitter.

The fan said, “Dont you have kids to look after instead of cyber bullying some poor girl?”

Jenelle has stayed busy lately with online jabs

The mom of three traded jabs with Mackenzie Edwards after supporting MTV’s decision to fire her husband, Ryan Edwards. Jenelle disagreed that Ryan was sober and didn’t think kids should be watching an addict on TV.

“You can tell he is in and out of drugs a lot, no matter what Mackenzie says, and I just think it doesn’t need to be aired,” Jenelle said during an interview with The Sun.

Mackenzie gave her own interview, with The Ashley, and said, “Doesn’t she have a dog to go rescue, or a podcast to be fired from or a bad TikTok dance to re-create?”

Jenelle fired back at Mackenzie‘s response, and in a series of Instagram videos, told her followers, “The difference between me [and] someone else is that I admitted it, I told everyone I was on drugs, I acknowledged the problem and I fixed it to become a better person.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.