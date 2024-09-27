Jenelle Evans calls out Teen Mom for ‘holes’ in cast’s storylines

Jenelle Evans is lashing out at producers for skipping over important moments in her life.

Since returning to the Teen Mom franchise, Jenelle has begun sharing her storyline for the first time since 2019.

After Jenelle’s then-husband, David Eason, shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, MTV fired the Teen Mom 2 star.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers have seen a new side of Jenelle this season.

As she continues to sort through a new chapter following her split from David Eason, Jenelle has received praise for her efforts.

The mom of three has come a long way from her hard-partying teenage years, and her fans are impressed with the changes she’s made as a parent.

Jenelle calls out Teen Mom producers for cutting out ‘really important’ conversations

Although viewers have enjoyed watching Jenelle share her story this season, she says some puzzle pieces are missing.

In response to a fan’s recent comment, Jenelle recorded a video on YouTube and griped that MTV omits important parts of her storyline.

The video was captured and shared on Reddit in a post, “Jenelle isn’t happy with MTV.”

Jenelle’s fan asked if she would be returning to Teen Mom full-time, but admittedly, she wasn’t sure.

“Honestly, I have no idea, so that’s why I’m just going to continue to film my life and content on here,” Jenelle wrote.

Jenelle admitted she doesn’t know producers’ thoughts, revealing that much of last season’s footage didn’t make the cut.

Jenelle claims a “really important” conversation with her teenage son, Jace, was cut short.

Jenelle was under the impression that she and Jace’s long conversation would clarify the situation between herself, her mom, Barbara Evans, and Jace, which she called the “horrible triangle.”

“But they decided not to air it,” Jenelle claimed.

The Teen Mom veteran continued, telling her fans that things aren’t filmed “like they used to” be, and scenes are shorter than they once were.

“So now, it’s kinda like there’s holes in all the storylines,” Jenelle added.

Jenelle is keeping her fans in the loop on social media

To fill those “holes” in her storyline, Jenelle said her solution is to film life events and share them with her fans and followers.

Jenelle has been posting life updates on her YouTube channel, @Jenelle_Evans, where she currently has 299,000 subscribers.

She also updates her fans on Instagram and TikTok, where she has amassed an additional 6.3 million followers.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV