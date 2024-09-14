Teen Mom fans praise Jenelle Evans for how far she’s come as a mom: ‘Loving this version of you!’

Jenelle Evans has finally gotten it together.

The reality TV personality has come a long way since she was introduced to viewers on Teen Mom 2.

Jenelle has made her Teen Mom comeback on the spinoff, The Next Chapter, and viewers are getting a look at her life as a 32-year-old mom of three.

The North Carolina native recently uploaded a recent Teen Mom: The Next Chapter scene to her TikTok from the series’ season finale captioned, “When things are not in your control and out of your hands 😔💔.”

In the clip, Jenelle shared a parenting moment between herself and her son, Kaiser, whom she shares with her ex, Nathan Griffith.

In the mother-son scene, Jenelle and Kaiser drive to meet up with Nathan so he can spend some time with his son.

Jenelle breaks the news to her son Kaiser that his dad, Nathan Griffith, is a no-show

However, when they arrive, they wait in the car for nearly an hour before Nathan sends a disheartening text.

Apparently, Nathan told Jenelle that he thought he could get off to visit Kaiser but discovered he wasn’t free.

“So, Kaiser, I just got a message from your dad,” Jenelle calmly tells Kaiser. “He said he thought he was able to come today, but he couldn’t get permission.”

Kaiser, 10, expresses his disappointment, and during a solo confessional, Jenelle admits how hard it is to see her kids be let down, especially by their own father.

“You can’t really control people and what they do, but you try your best for your kids,” Jenelle says.

Teen Mom viewers cheer Jenelle on for improving her parenting skills

In the comments section of Jenelle’s TikTok, her followers praised her parenting efforts, pointing out how much she’s changed for the better.

One of Jenelle’s fans wrote, “The way you handled the situation as opposed to the past speaks volumes of you! We’re proud of you mama!❤️👏🏼.”

In response, Jenelle expressed her gratitude and admitted she’s been working on being a better mom.

“Thank you! I’m trying my best!” Jenelle replied.

“My heart breaks for Kaiser but I’m loving this ‘version’ of you!🫶🏻” added @myamartin18.

Admittedly, Jenelle said she’s “much calmer” these days.

Another one of Jenelle’s supporters applauded her for not “bashing” her ex, Nathan, not cursing in front of Kaiser, and not blaming anyone in the situation.

“I am so happy to see your attitude as a mother and co parent!” their comment continued. “We all deserve the chance to change and break cycles.”

Jenelle’s explosive relationship with her mom was a major storyline on MTV

Jenelle’s calmer demeanor is certainly in stark contrast to her early years on reality television.

When Jenelle debuted her storyline on Teen Mom 2, she was 17 years old and living at home with her mom, Barbara Evans.

Although Jenelle had a baby boy at home—her eldest son, Jace, who is now 15 years old—she chose to party nearly every night and neglected her parenting duties.

While Jace was still a baby, Jenelle signed over temporary custody to Barbara, which seemed to make their relationship worsen even further.

The mother-daughter duo’s antics were captured by MTV’s cameras, including frequent arguments that sometimes turned physical.

Years into their tumultuous relationship, Barbara decided to sign over full custody of Jace to Jenelle last year.

Despite being reunited with his mom, Jace’s living situation at Jenelle’s North Carolina home was anything but calm.

Jenelle’s soon-to-be ex-husband, David Eason, reportedly “assaulted” Jace, and the teenager ran away from home three times last year.

Jenelle finally built up the courage to leave David with her and her children’s best interests in mind.

But since David is no longer in the picture, Jace is feeling better about his new life with Jenelle and his siblings, Kaiser and Ensley.

Jace revealed during an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter that he felt “safer” since David was no longer living under the same roof.

Once Jenelle kicked David out, things stabilized, and as Jace admitted, “He’s gone now, like, I’m fine.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.