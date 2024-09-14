Jenelle Evans’ son Jace admits ‘I feel a lot safer without David’

Jenelle Evans’ teenage son is speaking out now that her estranged husband, David Eason, is out of the picture.

The 15-year-old Jace is happy that David no longer lives under the same roof as him.

In a recent clip from an upcoming episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Jace admits to his mom, Jenelle, how unsafe he felt in David’s presence.

After settling into Jenelle’s North Carolina home after being awarded custody of Jace, the Teen Mom star asks her son, “So, how are you feeling here?”

Jace confesses, “I feel, um, a lot safer without David.”

Jenelle admits she regrets not leaving David sooner, but it wasn’t for lack of effort.

“I’m sorry it didn’t happen sooner, but I was trying,” Jenelle tells Jace.

“He’s gone now, like, I’m fine,” Jace admits.

Jace accused David of ‘assaulting’ him while living under the same roof

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, David Eason allegedly “assaulted” Jace last fall, resulting in Jace being removed from Jenelle and David’s care.

Jace also ran away from home three times since moving in with Jenelle and David.

Jenelle recalls Jace begging for the drama to stop, complaining about CPS being involved in his life for as long as he can remember and that he’s “sick of them coming in and out.”

Jace shares that he wanted everything to “calm down” and for everyone to get to a good place and get along with each other instead of having to endure such a chaotic upbringing.

Jace’s early years were documented on Teen Mom 2

Jenelle welcomed Jace, her eldest child, in 2009 when she was just 17 years old.

When Jace was still a baby, she signed over temporary custody to her mom, Barbara Evans, who raised Jace for most of his life.

Jenelle’s hard-partying ways didn’t sit well with Barbara, who chastised her teenage daughter for staying out all night and using drugs instead of spending time with Jace.

Jenelle and Barbara butted heads. MTV’s cameras on Teen Mom 2 captured their frequent outbursts.

In addition to the turmoil between his mom and his grandmother, Jace’s father, Andrew Lewis, has been absent for most of his life, adding to his traumatic childhood.

Jace and Jenelle share a sweet mother-son moment

In the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter clip, Jenelle admits to Jace in a roundabout way that she didn’t provide him with the best childhood when she asks him whether he feels any resentment or anger towards her.

“Mmmm… At the time, I did, but now that we’re out of all this, like, crazy drama, it’s just calm; everything is good now,” Jace tells his mom.

Jenelle took accountability in the clip, telling Jace, “Like, you know I’ve made tons of mistakes all my life, but I just want you to realize my intentions were never bad.”

“I always tried hard to fight for you,” Jenelle told Jace. “I just feel like you were robbed from me as a baby, you know? And I don’t think it was fair.”

The clip ends sweetly, with Jenelle and Jace sharing a hug and telling each other, “I love you.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV