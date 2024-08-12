Jenelle Evans says David Eason was reported to the FBI: ‘He’s not one to be trusted’

Jenelle Evans claims that someone reported her estranged husband, David Eason, to the FBI.

The Teen Mom star has been griping about her soon-to-be ex-husband on social media lately.

According to Jenelle, who is currently permanently separated from her husband of seven years, David’s behavior has her concerned for her safety and that of her children.

In a recent Facebook post, Jenelle responded to some of her followers’ comments and shared that someone reported David to the FBI.

A Teen Mom fan on Reddit captured Jenelle’s Facebook comments and uploaded them in a post captioned, “David was reported to the FBI for some of the things Jenelle found out.”

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“So is this guns, terrorism, sex crimes or what? She needs to watch herself doing the most for his attention.”

A Facebook user encouraged Jenelle to tell her attorney her concerns and do what’s best for her family so they can “keep moving forward and restart” their lives.

Jenelle says her children are ‘protected’ after David was reported to the police, FBI, and custody court

In response, Jenelle commented, “It already has been reported to police, FBI, and custody court.”

“My children are protected now and this is just emotions I have now that everything is done,” she added.

Jenelle didn’t specify whether she was the one who reported David or if it was someone else.

However, in subsequent comments, the reality TV star insinuated that she was the one who tipped off the police, FBI, and custody court.

When another Facebook user urged Jenelle not to report David because he’s “still [their daughter Ensley’s] dad,” she didn’t back down.

“He’s not one to be trusted and not one for any child to trust,” Jenelle wrote.

Another Facebook comment came from one of Jenelle’s critics, who bashed her for repeating history.

“You do this every time then take the guy back and defend him against what you said!” her critic commented.

Again, Jenelle didn’t back down, this time telling her critic that the secrets she was speaking of weren’t discovered until after their split.

“Nothing compares to the secrets I found out after we separated,” wrote Jenelle.

Jenelle is trying to secure custody of her and David’s daughter, Ensley

Jenelle recently faced off with David in custody court. Jenelle is trying to retain full custody of Ensley and faces one more court date, which is currently pending.

The mom of three recently spoke with Celebuzz and revealed, “I’m glad this got resolved,” adding, “[I’m] looking forward to continuing mine and my children’s new chapter.”

Jenelle uses her and David’s wedding board for target practice

Jenelle, who is thinking of relocating to Las Vegas with her kids, recently visited North Carolina and shared some footage on Instagram of her trip back to her home state.

In the Reel, she enjoyed lunch at a beachfront restaurant, dipped her toes in the ocean, and rode her four-wheelers on her property with her manager, August Keen.

Then, to cap off her day, Jenelle revealed that she got in some target practice with a wooden sign from her and David’s 2017 nuptials.

The white wooden board featured the letter “E” and stated, “EST. Sept. 23, 2017.” After Jenelle was done with target practice, it was covered in bullet holes.

As Jenelle admitted with a sly chuckle, “I don’t need this sign.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.