Jenelle Evans asks Teen Mom 2 fans to pray for Kaiser after revealing son’s scary medical issue

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans took to social media and asked fans to pray for her son Kaiser after a medical scare.

Jenelle posted to her Instagram stories and revealed that Kaiser had been admitted to the hospital. She wrote that he had infected lymph nodes for a while and they were waiting on answers.

Later, she posted a photo with Kaiser from his hospital bed with the caption, “Please keep Bubba in your thoughts and prayers! He has an infected abscess in his groin that is infecting his lymph nodes. He’s been on multiple medications and hopefully this next antibiotic works. ☹️❤️ #GetWellSoon #PrayersPlease”

A fan asked, “How does that happen?”

Jenelle replied, “Kaiser’s been to the doctor for a month now. This is the reason why he’s already on his 3rd antibiotic.”

Jenelle’s custody battle for Kaiser

Kaiser’s hospitalization comes after Jenelle revealed she had finally settled on a custody agreement with his father, Nathan Griffith.

Jenelle and her husband David Eason had been at odds with Nathan for quite some time after he requested full custody of Kaiser in 2018 claiming David was a danger to their son.

In an Instagram post, Nathan said, “How do you explain marks on my son’s back, black eye, whip marks on his rear end, continuous police investigation. Charges against David Eason for multiple violence and aggressive behavior… NOTHING HAPPENS. What am I supposed to do besides being a panic parent!”

Eventually, after going back and forth several times, Jenelle and Nathan were able to reach an agreement without having to go to court.

The agreement granted Jenelle primary custody of Kaiser, and Nathan is allowed visits every other weekend.

Nathan calls Jenelle’s son Jace “bad”

Leading up to the custody agreement, Jenelle boasted about Nathan and David finally getting along on her Twitter page. She let fans know how “adorable” she thought it was that Nathan bought David a Trump flag for his truck.

A few weeks later, Nathan made a post on social media calling Jenelle’s oldest son Jace a “bad” kid, prompting speculation that their friendship may not be as great as originally thought.

According to The Sun, Nathan went on an Instagram live and said, “I don’t want Kaiser around Jace. I don’t like him. I don’t think Jace is a good kid, and that’s my opinion. I think Kaiser has a big heart; I think he’s very loving, and I think Jace picks on him because he’s smaller. So I don’t like Kaiser around Jace, and I’m sorry.”

During an Instagram Q and A Jenelle responded to a fan who asked if she had seen the video and said, “Yeah, brothers fight sometimes, that’s normal. Nathan isn’t around the boys enough to know. And also… Kaiser fights with Ensley.”

Nathan has yet to comment on his son’s hospitalization, and it’s unclear whether he and Jenelle are still getting along peacefully. Jenelle thanked fans on her Instagram page for their support during Kaiser’s health scare.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.