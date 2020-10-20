Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans speaks out after settling custody issues with baby daddy Nathan Griffith

Teen Mom 2 star, Jenelle Evans, has announced that she and baby daddy, Nathan Griffith, have finally reached a settlement in their years-long battle for custody.

The couple, who share son, Kaiser, were able to agree on a custody arrangement without going to court.

After all was said and done, Jenelle Evans spoke to In Touch about finally coming to an agreement with her ex.

“I am glad both parties can settle outside of court instead of fighting,” Jenelle said. “I feel like co-parenting at such a young age is scary and hard to cope with. Not everyone is going to get along to begin with. Everyone has a little space to grow and super glad we can all be on the same page now. Kaiser is a lot more happy and it’s a very positive change.”

Details of the custody agreement

In an agreement signed by a judge, Jenelle and Nathan have agreed that Jenelle will keep primary custody of Kaiser, and Nathan will have visits every other weekend.

The judge added a stipulation that neither Jenelle nor Nathan should be speaking negatively about the other in front of their son. Nathan is also not allowed to take Kaiser more than two hours from Jenelle’s North Carolina home.

Nathan’s mother, Doris Griffith, will also have time with Kaiser as part of the agreement. She’ll see him on every fifth weekend and on weekends when Nathan is unavailable.

At the end of the school year, Nathan will have an opportunity to have Kaiser for six weeks of summer vacation. He will have exclusive time on Father’s Day, while Jenelle has their son on Mother’s Day.

Jenelle and Nathan have figured out holidays, allowing Jenelle to have Kaiser at Thanksgiving on even years, and celebrate Christmas with him in the morning. Nathan will then have Kaiser on odd years for Thanksgiving and will get him later in the day on Christmas and the two days after.

Baby daddy drama

Nathan and Jenelle broke up in August of 2015 following a two-year relationship in which the couple got engaged and a year later, welcomed their son Kaiser.

Following the proposal, Nathan was arrested for domestic violence in an allegation that he “pinned Jenelle against a toilet.”

While the couple briefly got back together, they ended up parting ways for good a couple of months later.

Shortly following their split, Jenelle met David Eason, her current husband, and it didn’t take long for the drama to begin between her two baby daddies.

In 2018, Nathan requested full custody of Kaiser, claiming that Jenelle and David had “drug dependency and substance abuse issues” and that David was violent and a danger to their son. He demanded that David stay away from Kaiser.

In an Instagram post, Nathan wrote, “How do you explain marks on my son’s back, black eye, whip marks on his rear end, continuous police investigation. Charges against David Eason for multiple violence and aggressive behavior… NOTHING HAPPENS. What am I supposed to do besides being a panic parent!”

Jenelle and David make amends with Nathan

Despite the back and forth battle, David and Nathan have made amends with one another. Jenelle took to Twitter to post about how Nathan purchased a Trump flag for David’s truck, commenting on how “adorable” it was.

Fans were in disbelief over this and started asking Nathan to confirm the news via his social media. Nathan did admit that the three were on good terms saying he did it for Kaiser’s sake.

When someone questioned his decision to be friendly with David, he wrote “Let’s make enemies with someone who is with my son 75% of the time. That makes perfect sense…that’s not who I am. I want my son to learn compassion, love, kindness, maturity, and how to be a MAN.”

He added, “David and Jenelle have my son. So, if I have to kiss their freaking butts for 12 more years, I will.”

With the new custody agreement between Nathan and Jenelle and Nathan’s new friendship with David, it will be interesting to see how they continue to co-parent as their storyline plays out on Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.