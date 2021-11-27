Jeff Dye downplays Clare Crawley dating rumors after Lakers game date with The Bachelorette star

Jeff Dye has moved on from Kristen Cavallari but it’s not necessarily with The Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

The Bachelorette Season 16 star Clare Crawley was spotted at a Lakers Game with comedian and Kristen Cavallari’s ex, Jeff Dye. However, Jeff seemingly wants to make it clear that it wasn’t a date.

Jeff revealed that while he is working on getting over his breakup, dating Clare isn’t necessarily part of that regimen.

“Since my breakup, I basically just do comedy, write, yoga and watch late-night short films about romance,” Jeff told Us Weekly. “I met Clare and she’s awesome but if sitting by someone at a Lakers game means I’m dating someone, I guess me and my friend Richard have been in a relationship for years.”

He also added that there were three women with them and that it “was hardly a date.”

It seems as if Jeff and Clare may have not been on the same page. A separate source told Us Weekly that Clare “agreed to go on the date because she thought he was handsome.”

Based on this account, Clare saw the outing as a date which is a stark contrast from Jeff’s “hardly a date.”

What went down with Clare and Jeff at the Lakers game?

Clare and Jeff may have a different opinion on the outcome of the night, but one source laid on the bare facts of their encounter.

“Clare and Jeff met in L.A. through mutual friends this week,” a source told Hollywood Life at the time. “They have hung out two days in a row now, at the Alo House and an L.A. Lakers game.” They also reportedly went for coffee after the game.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

According to the source, there was potential for a follow-up, adding “She may come to one of his comedy shows this weekend in San Diego.”

Regardless of how it went, just as Jeff and Kristen are done for good, “She’s totally done with Dale.”

Why Clare Crawley and Dale Moss broke up

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss met on her season of The Bachelorette. Clare was so certain that Dale was her soulmate that she told him she loved him just a few episodes in and they left the show together.

Unfortunately, their relationship didn’t last for long. The pair broke up and got back together in early 2021. By the time September came around, they broke up for a second time — this time for good.

Dale’s rep spoke out about the breakup and said Clare had ignored his calls when he tried to visit her as her mom was struggling.

However, according to Bachelor Nation rumors, Dale cheated on Clare with Abigail Heringer.

Clare even hinted that these rumors were true when she tagged Abigail in a post addressing the breakup.

If the allegations are true, Clare has a good reason for cutting Dale out of her life.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c.