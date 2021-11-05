Clare Crawley has moved on from Dale Moss and she’s not going back this time

Clare Crawley is ready to move on after the painful Dale Moss split. Pic credit: ABC

When Clare Crawley first met Dale Moss on The Bachelorette last year, she was smitten. She even told former host Chris Harrison that she thought she had just met her future husband. Now, she’s finally ready to move on for good after a year of on-again, off-again dating and too much drama.

As many recently single ladies know, the best way to forget about a painful breakup is to meet a new man, which is what it looks like Clare has done.

Clare Crawley may be moving on with Jeff Dye

The Bachelorette alum was spotted out with Kristin Cavallari’s ex, Jeff Dye, earlier this week as the pair enjoyed their time at Staples Center in Los Angeles for a Lakers game and they seem to be hitting it off.

“Clare and Jeff met in L.A. through mutual friends this week,” a source told Hollywood Life. “They have hung out two days in a row now, at the Alo House and an L.A. Lakers game. She may come to one of his comedy shows this weekend in San Diego. She’s totally done with Dale.”

It’s not clear yet if Clare and Jeff are officially dating or if this was just a fun time out for the Bachelorette star. After all, her breakup with Dale is still pretty fresh. What is clear, though, is that she’s not losing any sleep over her breakup and has already started putting herself back out there so that she can find real love with someone else.

Comedian Jeff Dye was last romantically linked with Kristin Cavallari but the pair split back in March after dating for five months.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss split in September

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss started strong, getting engaged just days into filming her split season of The Bachelorette that she shared with Tayshia Adams. And despite Clare falling in love (or lust) with Dale and his megawatt smile as soon as he stepped out of the limo, it wasn’t happily ever after for these two, no matter how hard she tried.

The former couple hit their first snag in early 2021 when they split briefly. Rumors that Clare and Dale may have broken up started to circulate in January 2021 and then, in February, it was confirmed that they did break up but had already come back together.

Despite a spring and summer of love, where there were even rumors that the two secretly got married, Clare again ended things with Dale in September and this time for good. After Dale left for a trip to LA for work, Clare cut him all the way off, even blocking him from being able to call her.

She later has said, while talking about her regrets, that she had trusted Dale but ultimately, who he showed her he was and who he really was were not the same. At the same, rumors began to circulate that Dale had spent some time with another Bachelor Nation star, Abigail Heringer, during the first split from Clare and that when she found out about it is when she decided to let him go.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.