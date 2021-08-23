The Bachelorette rumors: Did Clare Crawley and Dale Moss secretly get married?

Recent rumors lead Bachelor Nation to believe that Bachelorette couple Clare Crawley and Dale Moss secretly married. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelorette stars Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have reportedly gotten married during a secret ceremony.

Clare and Dale reportedly tied the knot and are waiting for the right media negotiations to reveal the big news.

Two anonymous sources tipped the gossip Instagram account deuxmoi off about Clare and Dale’s wedding.

“Clare and Dale are married,” One source wrote in a DM to deuxmoi. “They did it in ‘secret’ but filmed it with a small crew and serious NDA. Negotiating with print outlet to coincide with streaming wedding special.”

Clare and Dale are may be ready to have babies together

Another source confirmed the wedding and revealed what Clare and Dale have planned for their future.

“Yes Clare and Dale are married!!” The second source enthused. “They’re waiting to reveal it with People. I’m not 100% sure about a tv wedding though? I know they are so happy and now the goal is to have babies ASAP, like within the next few months.”

There is even a chance that the two rushed to get married because she’s already pregnant.

One sleuth fan took to Reddit to share a picture of Dale wearing a wedding ring from Clare’s Instagram story.

However, it is important to note that these are just rumors. Bachelor Nation will know for sure if the two have wed when either of them speaks out about it.

Although, the fact that they haven’t spoken out to shut down these rumors is also a good sign.

Clare and Dale’s relationship history

Clare and Dale have been romantically involved for less than a year but already have a complicated history.

The two met while filming Clare’s season of The Bachelorette.

Clare broke tradition when she declared on camera that she knew Dale would be her husband after just meeting him.

Clare tried to give the other men a chance, but ultimately, she left with Dale just days into filming.

She professed her love to him, he proposed to her, and then they walked off into the sunset leaving Tayshia Adams to take over as the Bachelorette.

However, the pair broke up in January 2021. Dale announced their breakup on social media, a move that shocked both Bachelor Nation and Clare since she had thought they were still together.

The pair, however, began to rekindle their relationship behind the scenes. The two took a romantic getaway to Napa in March 2021 to celebrate Clare’s 40th birthday.

The two publicly shared pictures of each other on social media in May.

Then, the pair revealed they’d rekindled their engagement in July. Everything seems to line up timing-wise for them to have gotten married at the end of August.

Fans will have to wait and see if the wedding rumors are true.

