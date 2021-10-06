Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer tease ‘having more tea’ amid Clare and Dale breakup rumors

Bachelor in Paradise couple Noah Erb and Abigail hint they know the truth behind the Clare and Dale breakup rumors. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise stars Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer seem to know more than they had been letting on when it comes to Dale Moss and Clare Crawley’s breakup — in fact, they said so themselves.

Noah continues to stir the pot regarding the rumors that Dale cheated on Clare with Abigail, which ended their relationship.

Noah uploaded a picture of him holding up two cups.

He captioned the post, “Having more tea than I know what to do with.”

He may not have any actual tea in those cups, but he seemingly knows the truth about Abigail’s involvement with Clare and Dale’s relationship.

Abigail affirmed this with her own contribution to the post.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

She commented a frog emoji and tea emoji, showing that she had tea to spill as well.

Fans and Bachelor Nation stars alike are hoping that Noah and Abigail will spill that tea soon.

“Prove it,” Ivan Hall wrote in the comments section.

Becca Kufrin added, “Pinkies up.”

Pic credit: @noah_erb/Instagram

Bachelor Nation fans also urged Noah to spill the tea he has on Abigail’s involvement in the Clare and Dale drama.

“It would be a shame if your tripped & spilled,” one user commented.

“yea we know you Noah lot, when’s it time to spill,” another wrote.

Pic credit: @noah_erb/Instagram

Noah previously addressed ‘interesting’ Bachelor Nation drama ‘swirling around’

Noah has been having plenty of fun with being in the know about his Bachelor in Paradise partner Abigail’s drama.

He uploaded a video to his Instagram story speculating on the drama.

“So, I just checked my phone and I saw some DMs and some spoiler accounts and a lot of interesting stuff swirling around,” he began in the video, according to Us Weekly.

He also was sure to caption the video, “A lot of interesting stuff swirling around … It must be spooky season [ghost emoji].”

A female’s voice is heard laughing as he’s speaking, and we now have reason to believe that laughter may have come from Abigail herself.

Abigail and Noah met up in Oklahoma

Abigail and Noah’s relationship hit a rough patch during the most recent episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

However, Abigail and Noah were recently spotted together since filming has wrapped and that episode has aired.

Reality Steve revealed that Abigail went to visit Noah in Oklahoma and provided photographic evidence.

He captioned the tweet, “Noah and Abigail at Coffee House on Cherry St in Tulsa, OK earlier today.”

Noah and Abigail at Coffee House on Cherry St in Tulsa, OK earlier today pic.twitter.com/NnO2syEgTi — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 1, 2021

It seems that despite the drama on the penultimate episode of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Noah and Abigail may have made up during the finale or in-person after the fact.

And during that time, Abigail has seemingly informed Noah if anything happened between her and Dale.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.