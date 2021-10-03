Noah Erb seemingly responds to Abigail Heringer and Dale Moss drama

Noah Erb has shared his take on the “interesting” rumors that Dale Moss cheated on Clare Crawley with Abigail Heringer. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise Noah Erb seems to have gotten wind of Abigail Heringer’s involvement with the Dale Moss and Clare Crawley breakup.

Noah and Abigail dated during their time on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, but as viewers know, that didn’t end well.

The pair seemingly met up after Bachelor in Paradise. While some fans may have thought their reunion in Noah’s home state of Oklahoma was to settle their differences, it may not have worked out that way.

Noah is now weighing in on the rumors that Dale cheated on Clare with Abigail and he doesn’t seem to be sticking up for his former flame.

Noah speaks on ‘interesting’ gossip involving Abigail

Noah took to his Instagram story to comment on the rumors.

“So, I just checked my phone and I saw some DMs and some spoiler accounts and a lot of interesting stuff swirling around,” he began in the video, according to Us Weekly.

Sign up for our newsletter!

His only comment on it all seemed to be, “Huh.”

He also was sure to caption the video, “A lot of interesting stuff swirling around … It must be spooky season [ghost emoji].”

Huh, indeed. Even though he abstained from commenting, that still sent a pretty loud message.

Rather than coming to Abigail’s defense or refuting the rumors, he seems to be perpetuating it by referencing the rumor.

Clare Crawley also backs the rumors about Dale and Abigail

Clare Crawley uploaded an Instagram post addressing the matter. She too said plenty while refusing to directly comment on the matter.

She said she wouldn’t be discussing the details of her relationship with Dale currently, which likely means there are plenty of emotional components to unpack that she doesn’t feel like delving into while dealing with her own health problems and her mother’s declining health.

Clare also managed to throw some shade Abigail’s way in the post.

She tagged Abigail Heringer in the post. Reportedly, it was intentional and Abigail was the one who later removed the tag.

Clare also discussed people showing their true colors off-camera, and Abigail is a beloved fan favorite.

“I am just thankful for the people in my life who offer genuine unconditional love with no personal gain, and stand by me through thick and thin. ESPECIALLY WHEN THE CAMERAS ARE OFF with no accolades. Actions speak for themselves,” she concluded her post.

Many fans suspect that comment is aimed directly at Abigail. Sources close to Abigial have weighed in. Some say that Dale and Abigail hooked up while others refuted those claims and insisted that the Bachelor Nation stars are just friends.

Now Noah has weighed in, and it seems that just about everyone other than Dale and Abigail has given their two cents.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.