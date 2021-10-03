Did Abigail Heringer really hook up with Dale Moss? Here’s what we know about shady Clare Crawley post

Bachelor Nation suspects that Dale Moss and Abigail Heringer hooked up and Clare Crawley’s cryptic Instagram post seems to affirm that. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation is reeling after rumors have surfaced that The Bachelorette couple Clare Crawley and Dale Moss broke up because Dale cheated on her with Abigail Herringer.

Bachelor Nation started to suspect that Clare and Dale broke up after Dale uploaded solo pictures for his birthday and Clare wasn’t anywhere to be seen in the pictures or in the comments to wish him a happy birthday.

It seems those suspicions may have some merit as Monsters and Critics previously reported that sources close to the couple have confirmed that Dale and Clare are broken up for good this time.

Clare’s cryptic Instagram post supports breakup rumors

Just around the time that those rumors circulated, Clare uploaded a cryptic Instagram post implying that she and Dale are in fact done.

“I’m choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want,” the former Bachelorette captioned the post. “What I will speak on is emotionally and physically I’m going through a lot with healing from my recent [breast implant removal] surgery still, and my mother being placed on hospice care now.”

In the picture of her post, she is holding her mother’s hand.

She also heavily hinted that some shady behavior has happened behind the scenes while expressing gratitude to others.

“I am just thankful for the people in my life who offer genuine unconditional love with no personal gain, and stand by me through thick and thin. ESPECIALLY WHEN THE CAMERAS ARE OFF with no accolades. Actions speak for themselves,” she concluded.

The icing on the cake is that Clare tagged Abigail in her post. Some fans weren’t sure if that was a mistake or if she meant to throw shade and confirm the cheating rumors.

According to a source who spoke with Us Weekly, Clare did intentionally tag Abigail and that Abigail was the one to remove the tag.

Did Dale really cheat on Clare with Abigail?

The source who spoke to Us Weekly about Clare’s Instagram also claimed that Dale and Abigail “hooked up.”

Abigail had reportedly told many people close to her because she “was under the impression that he and Clare weren’t serious.”

Additionally, the hookup reportedly happened long before Abigail appeared on Bachelor in Paradise.

However, a second source refuted the rumors and claimed that Dale and Abigail never hooked up.

“They met once at flag football in New York City that a bunch of Bachelor people attended. Everyone went to a bar after, they did not sleep together. He’s never cheated on Clare,” the second source told Us Weekly. “They never kissed or had sex. Dale is friends with Abigail.”

Based on all of these mixed accounts, it’s hard to know what the truth is. However, all of the pieces are starting to come together and even if Dale and Abigail didn’t hook up, it seems that the cheating rumors are what caused Clare and Dale’s breakup.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c.